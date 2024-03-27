Camila Cabello releases music video for new single I LUV IT featuring Playboi Carti. Watch

Camila Cabello released the lead single I LUV IT for her upcoming fourth studio album on Wednesday, March 27. The 27-year-old singer also unveiled a music video for her brand new track featuring Playboi Carti. While Cabello has not confirmed the name of her upcoming album, it is rumoured to be titled CXOXO. The album marks a new era for the singer, who deleted all her social media posts, a stunt famously done by Taylor Swift amid Reputation album release. Camila Cabello unveils music video for her new single I LUV IT featuring Playboi Carti(YouTube)

Camila Cabello drops music video for I LUV IT

Ahead of the release of her new single, Cabello first teased the track on Instagram with a carousel of photos that feature her new blonde hair. Along with the posts, she also shared a snippet of the music video featuring the 27-year-old rapper. The video opens with the Havana singer savouring a cake before multiple nightmarish sequences.

Halfway through the video, Cabello meets with Carti while blindfolded. The track also features a sample from Gucci Mane's Lemonade as she sings the lyric, “Lemons on the chain with the V-cuts.” The music video features multiple scenes inside a grocery store, which then cuts to Cabello dancing along with a group of dancers.

Ahead of the release, the former Fifth Harmony member said in a statement, “Certain things in our human realm do make me feel like I’m in outer space, and the very rare few times where I’ve had incredible chemistry with someone is one of them.”

“Part of that cocktail is also the emotional drama between you and that person, and the chaos and butterflies and nerves and passion. It’s unsustainable and not peaceful and exhausting, but also, I love it,” Cabello added.

Fans excited for Camila Cabello's latest track

As soon as the music video was unveiled, fans flocked to social media to share their reactions. One Instagram user commented on Cabello's post, “whoaaa went on a wholeee different direction, i’m a fan of your versatility.” Another wrote, “I'm the happiest person in this world right now, thank you Camila.”