 ‘Iconic swap’: Mark Zuckerberg wears Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's leather jacket | Trending - Hindustan Times
‘Iconic swap’: Mark Zuckerberg wears Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's leather jacket

ByHT Trending Desk
Mar 27, 2024 09:03 AM IST

Mark Zuckerberg shared a photo with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, wearing his iconic black leather jacket.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, known for wearing his trademark grey t-shirt, shared a photo with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who is known to almost always sport a black leather jacket in his public appearances. Except that the two top business leaders had exchanged their jackets in a surprising twist.

Mark Zuckerberg shared a photo with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, wearing his iconic black leather jacket. (Instagram/zuck)
Mark Zuckerberg shared a photo with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, wearing his iconic black leather jacket. (Instagram/zuck)

"Jersey swap," said Zuckerberg in the caption on Instagram.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
News / Trending / ‘Iconic swap’: Mark Zuckerberg wears Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's leather jacket
