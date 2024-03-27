‘Iconic swap’: Mark Zuckerberg wears Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's leather jacket
Mar 27, 2024 09:03 AM IST
Mark Zuckerberg shared a photo with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, wearing his iconic black leather jacket.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, known for wearing his trademark grey t-shirt, shared a photo with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who is known to almost always sport a black leather jacket in his public appearances. Except that the two top business leaders had exchanged their jackets in a surprising twist.
"Jersey swap," said Zuckerberg in the caption on Instagram.
Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
Share this article