Camila Cabello sees nothing wrong in ‘breakup sex’: ‘Date him until you hate him’

On Wednesday, in the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Camila Cabello has candidly shared her perspective on post-breakup intimacy.

The 27-year-old ‘Bam Bam’ singer expressed openness to the idea of "breakup sex," if someone plodding through the emotional pool.

“I feel like if you're wanting to have breakup sex, you're probably gonna hit each other up next week,” Cabello remarked.

“There's still something there.”

'Do it until it's out of your system'

The ‘Havana’ artist further advocated for so-called forbidden desire, suggesting a “date him until you hate him.”

“And like I said, I'm sorry, I'm a proponent. I don't believe in the forbidden fruit — if you want it do it. Kinda like 'date him until you hate him' vibe. I don't actually hate anybody but I'm saying do it until it's out of your system,” she expressed.

She agreed that her viewpoint may differ from her friends, but Cabello finds the experience helpful for herself, even though it may seem a waste of time.

“I also think the hard part is that sometimes you do waste some time in that way,” the ‘Cuba’ native added.

“You're still entertaining something, and maybe there could be somebody out there that's better.”

Cabello vouches for breakup sex

Cabello vouched for breakup sex as long as one engages in self-reflection and considers one's motives. For her, the key lies in doing the “inner work” and understanding why one is pursuing such a path.

During the podcast, Cabello delved deep into her personal life, including her brief reconciliation with Shawn Mendes after their breakup in November 2021. When asked about her thoughts on rekindling relationships with exes, she expressed a favourable view.

27-year-old performer stressed the importance of experiencing and learning from such situations, and gaining clarity.

Cabello described herself as somewhat impulsive, stating, "I'm kind of impulsive in that way, I would say. I feel like if I feel it, I say it."

Despite several ups and downs, she expressed ongoing care and love for Mendes.

The couple initially parted ways in November 2021 but was later seen kissing at Coachella in April 2023. While they shared public displays of affection in following months, reports in early June confirmed their second breakup, with Cabello citing a realization that it wasn't a "fit" on both ends.