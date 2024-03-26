 Ravindra Jadeja, wife Rivaba Jadeja's Instagram banter amuses fans: ‘Room aao jaldi’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Ravindra Jadeja, wife Rivaba Jadeja's Instagram banter amuses fans: ‘Room aao jaldi’

ByHT Trending Desk
Mar 26, 2024 09:49 PM IST

IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) faced Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Ravindra Jadeja and wife Rivaba indulged in some banter on Instagram a day before Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clashed with Gujarat Titans (GT) in Chennai, in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ravindra Jadeja and Rivaba Jadeja got married in 2016. (Instagram/rivabajadeja)
Ravindra Jadeja and Rivaba Jadeja got married in 2016. (Instagram/rivabajadeja)

On Monday, Rivaba Jadeja posted two photos of her posing in front of her CSK all-rounder husband’s photos at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium, better known as the Chepauk stadium.

The white t-shirt she wore had the word “hukum” printed on it. “Hukum” in Hindi means order.

Mera hukum hai room aao jaldi (It is my order, come to the room quickly),” the cricketer said in comments.

Jadeja and Chennai Super Kings lapped up the banter, showing their delight in the comments section.

“Jaddu's biggest support system,” a user wrote.

Check out what Rivaba Jadeja posted on Instagram:

CSK and Gujarat Titans faced each other for the first time since playing out a thrilling final that saw the MS Dhoni-led side emerge victorious and clinch their fifth IPL title. Jadeja received a special honour from CSK fans at the Chennai stadium on Tuesday.

On Wednesday evening, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl against the Chennai Super Kings.

Rivaba Jadeja is a BJP legislator from Gujarat's Jamnagar North assembly constituency. Jadeja joined the party in 2019 and became an MLA (Member of the Legislative Assembly)in the last assembly election.

Ravindra Jadeja, son of a watchman, married Rivaba Solanki in April 2016. Their daughter was born in 2017.

Also Read: Fans go gaga over Ravindra Jadeja’s new Instagram DP with MS Dhoni after IPL win

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming praised Jadeja for a "performance that was really encouraging" on debut in the IPL 2024 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The opener scored 37 runs off just 15 balls with the help of three fours and three sixes.

