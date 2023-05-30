Fans go gaga over Ravindra Jadeja’s new Instagram DP with MS Dhoni after IPL win

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their fifth IPL title on May 30 in a thrilling final against Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. CSK emerged victorious as they chased down a rain-curtailed target of 171 runs in 15 overs, with Jadeja hitting six and four on the last two balls. As the ball touched the boundary, the entire CSK team couldn’t contain their excitement and rushed onto the field to celebrate with Jadeja. MS Dhoni also couldn’t control his emotions and lifted Jadeja off the ground. This priceless moment was one of the highlights of the recently concluded CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final. Now, Ravindra Jadeja updated his Instagram DP with this memorable image of MS Dhoni lifting him. Ms Dhoni lifted Ravindra Jadeja after CSK won IPL 2023 final. (Twitter/@imjadeja)

As soon as fans noticed Jadeja’s new DP, they couldn’t hide their excitement and took to social media to express their joy and admiration.

Here’s how fans reacted to the heartening DP:

With their IPL 2023 win, Chennai Super Kings equalled the record of the most IPL titles with Mumbai Indians. Both teams have five IPL titles under their belts. What are your thoughts on this iconic image of Dhoni lifting Jadeja?

