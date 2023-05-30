Hugging Ziva to lifting Jadeja: MS Dhoni’s reactions after CSK’s IPL 2023 win goes viral

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) emerged victorious in a thrilling IPL final, securing their fifth championship title on May 30. Facing off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, CSK successfully chased down a rain-curtailed target of 171 runs in 15 overs. Ravindra Jadeja delivered the decisive blows with a six and a four in a stunning display of skill, propelling CSK to equal the Mumbai Indians’ record for the most IPL titles. As celebrations ensued and CSK lifted the coveted trophy once again, social media was flooded with videos capturing the intense moments of this gripping match. Among them, a heartwarming video showing MS Dhoni’s reactions after CSK’s triumph has gone viral, evoking strong emotions among fans. IPL 2023: An emotional MS Dhoni lifting Ravindra Jadeja and embracing daughter Ziva Dhoni after CSK won their fifth IPL title. (Instagram/@iplt20)

The video was shared on the official Instagram page of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the caption, “We are not crying, you are. The Legend continues to grow.” The video opens to show the moment when CSK needed 4 runs off the last ball. As Jadeja hit the boundary, guiding CSK to their fifth IPL win, the CSK team goes berserk and runs onto the field. Amid the jubilation, the composed MS Dhoni lifts Jadeja in his arms, displaying their camaraderie. The video then moves to a heartwarming scene where Dhoni embraces Gujarat Titans’ captain, Hardik Pandya. It further captures the touching moment when Ziva Dhoni gives a winning hug to her father MS Dhoni, as her mom Sakshi Singh beams with pride. The clip concludes with Dhoni making a Thalapathy gesture, adding a touch of his iconic style to the impressive victory.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was shared a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed over 13.4 million times, and the numbers are quickly increasing. So far, three million people liked the video. Many even flocked to the video’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s what people wrote in the comments section:

“CSK and this man is truly an emotion for all of us,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “The man has done it so many times, now the boys are doing it for him.” “Nah we ain’t done yet, come back once more, Thala,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “Never seen him celebrating like this in his whole career !! Touchwood.” “Couldn’t help but notice that the video ended with Thala doing Thalapathy style,” wrote a fifth. A sixth joined, “Brb crying. You May support any team but when Dhoni’s team wins the cup, you gotta be happy.”

