Home / Trending / MS Dhoni out on first ball in CSK vs GT IPL final, Twitter reacts

MS Dhoni out on first ball in CSK vs GT IPL final, Twitter reacts

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 30, 2023 01:34 AM IST

IPL 2023 final: Twitter shares different posts after CSK's MS Dhoni was dismissed on the very first ball.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was dismissed on the first ball by Mohit Sharma of Gujarat Titans. The batter stepped into the field after the dismissal of Ambati Rayudu who was dismissed by the same bowler. Dhoni’s fans looked in disbelief as the player was sent back to the pavilion moments after he stepped onto the ground. Expectedly, many took to Twitter to share their reactions.

MS Dhoni walking out of ground after being dismissed on first ball. (Screengrab)
MS Dhoni walking out of ground after being dismissed on first ball. (Screengrab)

Take a look at some of the reactions:

IPL 2023 Final: CSK vs GT(Screengrab)
IPL 2023 Final: CSK vs GT(Screengrab)
MS Dhoni CSK vs GT IPL Final 2023.(Screengrab)
MS Dhoni CSK vs GT IPL Final 2023.(Screengrab)
MS Dhoni IPL 2023 final. (Sceengrab)
MS Dhoni IPL 2023 final. (Sceengrab)

Also Read: Ranveer Singh says MS Dhoni is GOAT after he stumps Shubman Gill in IPL finale

MS Dhoni led CSK is facing GT today at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match was delayed due to heavy downpour in the area. Tension is running high among fans, as the match is nearing its end. The end of this match will mark the end of the 16th chapter of the Indian Premier league.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl ms dhoni
ipl ms dhoni
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out