MS Dhoni out on first ball in CSK vs GT IPL final, Twitter reacts
May 30, 2023 01:34 AM IST
IPL 2023 final: Twitter shares different posts after CSK's MS Dhoni was dismissed on the very first ball.
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was dismissed on the first ball by Mohit Sharma of Gujarat Titans. The batter stepped into the field after the dismissal of Ambati Rayudu who was dismissed by the same bowler. Dhoni’s fans looked in disbelief as the player was sent back to the pavilion moments after he stepped onto the ground. Expectedly, many took to Twitter to share their reactions.
Take a look at some of the reactions:
MS Dhoni led CSK is facing GT today at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match was delayed due to heavy downpour in the area. Tension is running high among fans, as the match is nearing its end. The end of this match will mark the end of the 16th chapter of the Indian Premier league.