Chennai Super Kings wins IPL 2023, Twitter can't contain its excitement

ByVrinda Jain
May 30, 2023 01:55 AM IST

The match between CSK and GT kept fans on the edge of their seats. Finally, the IPL trophy went to CSK. Many are sharing their excitement on Twitter.

IPL season 16 has reached its thrilling end with Chennai Super Kings emerging as the victorious team after a captivating match. The clash between CSK and GT kept fans on the edge of their seats throughout, providing numerous exhilarating moments. Among these exciting moments, the season finale also had unforgettable and dramatic highlights due to heavy rain showers. However, as CSK emerged as the winner, Twitter is not able to contain its excitement. Many people have shared their reactions on the microblogging platform.

Check out a few reactions below:

The ultimate triumph of CSK has brought immense joy to countless fans, with Ravindra Jadeja leading the team to a remarkable five-wicket victory. This thrilling match undoubtedly quickened the heartbeats of many and kept spectators on the edge of their seats.

