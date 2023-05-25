Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Heavy rainfall, hailstorms expected in parts of U.P.

Heavy rainfall, hailstorms expected in parts of U.P.

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 25, 2023 11:24 PM IST

Several parts of the state can expect thunderstorms and rain on Friday, which may continue through the weekend.

Weather in Lucknow and adjoining areas has turned pleasant and is expected to remain that way over the next few days, thanks to the Western Disturbances, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

Several parts of the state can expect thunderstorms and rain on Friday, which may continue through the weekend.

Lucknow is expected to see thunder, lightning and heavy rain, with a possibility of hailstorm on Friday, followed by tumultuous storms (50-60 kmph) on Saturday.

Mohd Danish, Met in-charge, Lucknow, said “Due to the Westerly Winds sweeping through the state, many places will experience heavy rainfall, but the torrential rainfall will only continue on Saturday in a few places.”

Banda remained the hottest in UP with a maximum temperature of 44.6 and 44.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Thursday, with Sultanpur coolest at 29.4 degrees Celsius in comparison to the rest of the cities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lucknow rain weather + 1 more
lucknow rain weather
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out