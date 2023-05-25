Heavy rainfall, hailstorms expected in parts of U.P.

Weather in Lucknow and adjoining areas has turned pleasant and is expected to remain that way over the next few days, thanks to the Western Disturbances, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Thursday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Several parts of the state can expect thunderstorms and rain on Friday, which may continue through the weekend.

Lucknow is expected to see thunder, lightning and heavy rain, with a possibility of hailstorm on Friday, followed by tumultuous storms (50-60 kmph) on Saturday.

Mohd Danish, Met in-charge, Lucknow, said “Due to the Westerly Winds sweeping through the state, many places will experience heavy rainfall, but the torrential rainfall will only continue on Saturday in a few places.”

Banda remained the hottest in UP with a maximum temperature of 44.6 and 44.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Thursday, with Sultanpur coolest at 29.4 degrees Celsius in comparison to the rest of the cities.