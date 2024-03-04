BLACKPINK's Lisa dances to Reputation, trades Taylor Swift’s friendship bracelets with fans in Singapore

BLACKPINK's Lisa surprised everyone with an unexpected appearance at Taylor Swift's Singapore concert. The K-pop idol, initially attending to support fellow K-pop star SHINee’s Minho at a separate event, caused a stir on social media when she joined Swift's tour on day 2. Lisa walked around the National Stadium venue with friends, even dancing to tracks from Swift's Reputation and interacting with fans. Here are the highlights. Lisa of BLACKPINK makes surprise appearance at Taylor Swift's concert in Singapore, delights fans by dancing to Reputation tracks and interacting with the audience.(X)

Blackpink Lisa dances to Taylor’s Swift’s Reputation track

The K-pop idol, who recently parted ways with agency YG Entertainment to launch her own label LLOUD, has since been out and loud about her next steps. All BLACKPINK members are on a roll, with the "Money" singer even debuting in acting with the acclaimed movie sequel "White Lotus." As she made her way to Swift’s Singapore gig on Era's tour day 2, she danced to her Reputation track Don't Blame Me.

Lisa caught trading Swift’s friendship bracelets

Pictures and videos now going viral on social media depict the Pink Venom crooner having a blast at Era's tour. She was seen trading friendship bracelets with fans at the concert and engaging in full-fledged interaction mode, something she couldn't do while under YG's contract. Fans are undoubtedly on cloud nine witnessing this newfound freedom and connection.

SHINee’s Minho attends Taylor Swift’s Singapore concert

Another K-pop idol in attendance at Swift’s Singapore gig was Choi Minho (aka SHINee's Minho), who joined Lisa, Irish actor Barry Keoghan, and Thai rapper Sorn. Later, Minho affectionately referred to the Midnight singer as Taylor Noona in his Instagram story updates. He was also seen enjoying her performance of Bad Blood during the show. BLACKPINK’s Lisa gets a sweet K-pop surprise

When K-pop meets pop? Fans were thrilled to hear Pink Venom playing in the venue before Era's tour. The track, from the BLACKPINL’s Born Pink album, began as soon as Lisa entered, delighting over 55,000 attendees with its K-pop energy. Interestingly, Taylor Swift herself is a fan of "Pink Venom," having been spotted dancing to the track at the VMAs.