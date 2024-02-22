Beyonce is the first Black woman to achieve THIS feat

Shutting all controversial headlines down, the Queen returns with another groundbreaking win. On Wednesday, Beyonce became the first Black woman to top the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, all thanks to her latest track, Texas Hold Em. FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2016. Beyonce teased the possibility of new music during a Verizon Super Bowl ad, and then added a cryptic Instagram video that ended with the words "act ii" and a release date of March 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)(AP)

Her song was released on February 11, during the Super Bowl, and instantly debuted at the top of the Hot Country Songs chart. While it isn't the first time for her to top the Billboard charts, she's now won the unattainable, too. Beyonce's starry solo career has landed at the top of the Hot 100 eight times so far. She keeps conquering the music land, and her latest victory comes with yet another song from her forthcoming album - 16 Carriages - securing the Number 9 spot on the country music chart.

Texas Hold Em sits tight on its debuting position No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, right above Kanye West and Ty Dollar $ign's brand-new song Carnival. Beyonce's 16 Carriages grabbed the 38th spot on the Hot 100.

About Texas Hold Em and Beyonce Billboard landmark

The new uptempo Beyonce song is the lead single of her upcoming album, which also appears to be a full-fledged country collection. Scheduled to release on March 29, this album has been proclaimed the ‘Act II’ of the three-act music project that started with the 2022 masterpiece, Renaissance album. Texas Hold Em has been particularly praised for reclaiming country music's Black roots.

Beyonce Texas Hold Em controversy

The new track was also shrouded in controversy when the country radio station KYKC rejected a request to play it. Its general manager, Roger Harris, denied the request, stating that they don't play Beyonce because they are a country music station. His reply went viral, launching a new X (formerly Twitter) trend, #Beyonceiscountry. The station personnel eventually clarified that they had no idea the song had country inclinations.

With the country genre predominantly decked with hits by white artists, Beyonce's intervention has re-opened a significant conversation around diversity therein.

In addition to topping the country charts, Beyonce is the first woman to lead the R&B/ hip-hop charts since the genre charts were instituted in 1958. Billboard confirms that she has joined the ranks with Morgan Wallen, Justin Bieber, Billy Ray Cyrus and Ray Charles, the only acts to have conquered both charts.

Beyonce also shares the No. 1 country song spot with Taylor Swift since they're the only two solo women artists to have debuted atop the chart.