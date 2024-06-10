Taylor Swift reacts to couple's engagement at Eras Tour in Edinburgh: 'Never get to see that..'

Taylor Swift’s concerts are renowned for couples' proposals and engagements. While countless couples have found their happily ever after under the glow of her stadium lights, Taylor herself has rarely witnessed these magical moments firsthand. That all changed under the Edinburgh sun. Performing during the daylight the Cruel Summer singer witnessed a concertgoer take romance to the next level. As the entire stadium held its breath, the real surprise was when Taylor caught wind of the scene and even reacted to it. American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift performs on stage as part of her Eras Tour in Lisbon on May 24, 2024. (Photo by ANDRE DIAS NOBRE / AFP)(AFP)

Taylor Swift reacts to marriage proposal in Edinburgh

"You put me on and said I was your favourite," Taylor wrapped up her cardigan set as she glanced over the extra cheery crowd at Murrayfield Stadium. Suddenly, a smile lit up her face, stretching for a few seconds. Lowering her mic, she revealed what she had just witnessed, sending the crowd into a frenzy."

“I love performing this entire show in the sunlight ’cause I’m pretty sure I just saw somebody get engaged over here,” She said, and the cheers from the crowd confirmed that what she saw was true and not just a figment of her imagination.

“Did it happen?” The TTPD crooner confirmed once again. As the crowd cheered her on, she threw her arms up in the air and excitedly yelled "Yes." In her most romantic era with Travis Kelce, Taylor might have been feeling incredibly excited to see love in the air.

‘Man, that’s amazing’: Taylor Swift stunned by surprise proposal

"You have no idea," the Blank Space singer continued, emphasizing never having seen one of those epic proposals despite numerous concerts. Well, we guess it's all thanks to the Scottish sun. “I never get to see that, right? ‘Cause it’s dark, usually, at night. But it’s not right now, so congratulations! Wow,” she continued before adding, “I just saw that whole thing!.. Man, that’s amazing.”

As she picked up her guitar to focus her attention on another set, the 14-time Grammy Winner added, “Thanks for doing that at my concert. That’s a big moment. Huge!”

Taylor Swift pauses concert for the fans

In Edinburgh, not once or twice, but frequently, Taylor paused her sets in the middle as the extra daylight allowed her to witness fans struggling in the crowd. She stopped mid-song to help a distressed concertgoer. Pausing her guitar mashup of Would've, Could've, Should've and I Know Places, she waited until someone in the crowd assisted the person, then continued the show with a piano medley.

“I need help right in front of me, please, right in front of me. Just gonna keep playing until we notice where it is.” She said while pointing her guitar towards the person who needed help. “I’m just gonna keep playing ’til somebody helps them … We’re not gonna keep singing. We’re just gonna keep talking about the people that we help in front of me … Just let me know when. I could do this all night,” she added.