Megan Thee Stallion chokes up onstage after alleged X-rated AI tape leak; ‘Yall going too far..’

Megan Thee Stallion didn't hold back when she confronted the alleged AI-generated sex tape making rounds online, sending a clear message to anyone involved: don't mess with her. During her Hot Girl Summer tour stop in Tampa, Fla., the pop star fought back tears as she tried to deliver her set, while the crowd cheered her on. She struggled to maintain her composure as tears welled in her eyes, with fans looking on in concern. Megan Thee Stallion breaks down on stage a day after confronting AI-generated tape scandal, fans show support

Megan Thee Stallion fights back tears onstage

A fan's camera captured the emotional moment as the HISS singer struggled to hold back tears during her performance at Amalie Arena on Saturday night. This occurred just a day after she vented her frustration on social media, condemning those attempting to tarnish her image.

The video shared online with the caption "We love you queen,” documents scenes right before Megan got back on stage to perform her popular song Cobra. In the footage, she can be seen briefly putting her head down, and inhaling deeply to gather her thoughts. Yet, despite her attempts to maintain her composure, she struggled throughout the show, her voice cracking, and her hands shaking as she tried to cool herself off and shield her eyes to stop herself from crying.

Fans speculated about the possible reason for the singer's breakdown, even though Meghan did not personally address it. The sensitive episode comes after there were whispers about a sex tape supposedly created by an AI, featuring her went viral.

Megan Thee Stallion slams fake AI tape

A day before, the Savage rapper took her social media account to blast people trying to ‘mess with her.’ On her official X (formerly Twitter) handle, she wrote, “It’s really sick how yall go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning. Yall going too far, Fake ass s–t.”

"Just know today was your last day playing with me, and I mean it." Her feed was promptly flooded with overwhelming fan support, with many demanding that she take legal action against the offenders of this heinous crime.

Artists falling victim to deep fake video

This isn't the first occurrence of singers or celebrities being targeted by AI-generated content. Previously, an alleged NSFW image of pop sensation Taylor Swift circulated widely on X, prompting the social media platform to take action by removing the content and associated keywords from search results. The explicit content quickly went viral amassing around 45 million views before the account was suspended. Soon after, insider sources disclosed that Taylor Swift was considering legal action against those responsible for disseminating the inappropriate content.