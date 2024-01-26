Megan Thee Stallion sends fans into frenzy with new ‘diss track’ Hiss

Just days after teasing a new snake-themed single, Megan Thee Stallion released her latest track, Hiss. The 28-year-old rapper has called out those who have something negative to say about her in the scathing new single. Fans believe that Megan has also attacked her Hot Girl Summer collaborator and fellow rapper, Nicki Minaj. Megan Thee Stallion takes a dig at her haters in latest track Hiss(Instagram/ Megan Thee Stallion)

Megan Thee Stallion drops fiery new single Hiss

The Big Ole Freak first teased the single on Monday, January 22, with an Instagram post featuring a graphic art image of herself with a snake around her neck. As a follow-up to the announcement, Megan declared on Wednesday, January 24, “I just wanna kick this s**t off by saying, f**k y’all! I ain’t gotta clear my name on a motherf**kin’ thang. [Every time] I get mentioned, one of y’all b***h a** n***as get 24 hours of attention. I’m finna get this s**t off my chest and lay it to rest, let’s go!”

Hiss is Megan's first solo single of 2024 and, fittingly a follow-up to her November 2023 track, Cobra. The track was widely successful and climbed to No. 10 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. In continuation of snake-centric imagery, Megan released Hiss late last night (January 26). With a plethora of expletives, the track is a brutal attack on her haters.

Fans react to Megan Thee Stallion's Hiss

Shortly after the release of her latest track, fans flocked to social media to share their reactions, calling it Megan's “diss track.” Many believe that Megan has also taken a dig at fellow rapper Minaj. Spice Bay wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Megan Thee Stallion vs Nicki Minaj is REAL AF YALL OMG 😩 REAL RAP IS BACKKKK!”

Another wrote on the platform, “HERE WE GO | Nicki Minaj immediately replied to Megan Thee Stallion’s record ‘Hiss’ by hopping on IG live and playing a Megan diss record she apparently had in the cut, “how you got 3 Grammy’s and can’t rap on beat?” Megan followed by letting us know she was laughing it off in her IG story.”