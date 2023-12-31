Megan Thee Stallion reacts to Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Finale, calls Gojo her man

Megan Thee Stallion, the rap sensation, is not just about music; she's diving into the anime world too. Her latest obsession? Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2! Megan Thee Stallion performs during One Musicfest on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Piedmont Park in Atlanta. (Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

The finale of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 wrapped up the Shibuya Incident arc with a twist that left fans in shock. Megan, too, couldn't resist sharing her reaction on Instagram.

Megan's take on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2:

Taking to her Instagram stories, Megan hilariously exclaimed, "Ummm where he think he going with my m-..." Oh, the suspense! Looks like everyone's feeling the Shibuya Incident aftermath.

Get ready for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3:

While fans, including Megan Thee Stallion, are left on the edge, there's good news! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, titled "Culling Game Arc," has been announced. Get ready for more sorcery, suspense, and thrilling battles.

What's next in Culling Game Arc:

The upcoming season promises a deadly tournament teased by the cunning Geto. Brace yourselves for new sorcerers, revived cursed spirits, and chaos as abilities clash in a destroyed Japan.

More on Jujutsu Kaisen:

If you haven't caught up with the intense Shibuya Incident arc, you can stream Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's finale, titled "Shibuya Incident: Gate Closed," on Crunchyroll. Don't miss out on the epic showdown and unexpected twists!

The finale hints at a rescue mission led by the special-grade sorcerer, Yuki Tsukumo. As sorcerers gather for the final moments of the Shibuya Incident, expect the unexpected and prepare for a rollercoaster of emotions.

As we eagerly await Season 3, Megan Thee Stallion and anime fans alike can't wait to see where the Jujutsu Kaisen story takes us next. Get ready for more excitement, laughter, and perhaps some more hilarious Instagram reactions from Megan!