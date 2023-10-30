Fans wonder about Toge Inumaki's fate in the Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya Incident Arc

This article contains spoilers from the manga.



Fans have been holding their breaths, wondering about the fate of Toge Inumaki, in the Shibuya Incident Arc. Known for his complex personality and unique powers, Inumaki has become a fan favourite. However, as the arc unfolds, his screen time becomes less and less, leading to fans wondering about his fate. Fans worry about Toge Inumaki's fate in the Shibuya arc of Jujutsu Kaisen.(MAPPA)

"Does Toge Inumaki die in the Shibuya arc?" This question has been circulating on social media platforms. To clear the air, we're here to provide you with the latest information.

The good news is that Toge Inumaki does not meet his demise in the Shibuya Incident Arc. Instead, he plays a pivotal role in managing the chaos that unfolds. Inumaki arrives in Shibuya to guide civilians and deal with the Transfigured humans.

With his innate cursed speech technique, Inumaki gains control over the crowd, allowing Yuji Itadori to enter Shibuya Station and assist Satoru Gojo. His abilities prove essential in this dire situation.

However, Inumaki's survival is not without its trials. As the manga reveals, while Inumaki managed the crowd, Sukuna engaged in a fierce battle with Mahoraga, using Domain Expansion. Sukuna's Domain Malevolent Shrine had a 200-meter radius, cutting through everything in its path.

Unfortunately, Inumaki and other non-sorcerers in Shibuya found themselves within the range of Sukuna's domain. While Inumaki barely survived, many civilians met a brutal end. The cost of his survival was steep; he lost his left arm in the attack.

Yet, Inumaki's character development has taken a backseat since the Shibuya arc. With his fan-favourite status, fans eagerly await his return to the limelight. Mangaka Gege Akutami may decide to bring Inumaki back into action in future manga chapters, providing fans with more exciting moments.

For anime enthusiasts, there's hope too. MAPPA Studios might choose to expand on Sukuna's domain expansion scene, focusing on Inumaki's survival at the cost of his arm. We can anticipate additional anime-original scenes featuring Inumaki to satisfy our craving for more of this beloved character.

