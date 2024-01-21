Social media fumes as video shows Elise Stefanik seemingly calling E. Jean Carroll a liar: 'It's so nauseating'

A viral video shows Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) telling reporters that she does not believe what E. Jean Carroll said that former president Donald Trump is true. Carroll had accused Trump of sexually assaulting her. House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaking at Team Trump New Hampshire headquarters, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Manchester, NH (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)(AP)

The video shows NBC's Vaughan Hilyard asking Stefanik, “Do you believe E. Jean Carroll?""No, of course not,” she replied, adding that the media is biassed. “This is just another example of the media being out of touch,” she said.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Hilyard said, “It’s not the media, it's a jury that found he sexually abused E. Jean Carroll."

A Manhattan civil trial over the case is now underway. Last week,Judge Lewis A. Kaplan threatened Trump with expulsion after he refused to keep quiet while Carroll testified.

Carroll previously accused Trump of rapingher in a Manhattan department store. A jury found last spring that Trump did sexually assault her and also later defamed her. She was awarded $5 million in damages.

‘This woman is an embarrassment’

Stefanik’s comments have enraged social media. In the comment section of the video, one user wrote, “Elise Stefanik has chosen to go down with trump”. “Why is it that some women attack each other in this manner as it relates to alleged sexual harassment and or assault? I’ve never understood this because it desensitizes the allegations and makes those who have been sexually assault harbor shame and fear of coming forward,” one user said, while another wrote, “She is basically calling the witnesses who Carroll told about the assault 30 years ago liars also. It’s disgusting.”

“Stefanik is actively encouraging the cult to continue to attack a sexual assault victim,” one user said, while another wrote, “NY please do better. This woman is an embarrassment to the great state of NY.” One user wrote, “That's sweet. She says that the media is biased. Is that because they call her lies out?” “'The media!' As she's talking to the media. It's so nauseating,” said another.