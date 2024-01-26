Sania Mirza chooses to ‘reflect’ in first Instagram post since divorce confirmation with Shoaib Malik

In her first post on Instagram since ex-husband Shoaib Malik's marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed, former India tennis player Sania Mirza chose to "reflect". Late Thursday night, Sania posted a photo of her in front of a mirror with a one-word caption. It was her first Instagram activity since her divorce from the former Pakistan cricket team captain was confirmed. Sania Mirza(Instagram/Sania Mirza)

Malik posted photographs of his marriage with Sana Javed on January 20. Sania had kept quiet since then. Her only activity on social media was restricted to posts on X (formerly Twitter) related to the Australian Open where she is a broadcaster.

The former World No.1 also wished Happy Republic Day in a video message. “I congratulate and offer my good wishes to the nation on our 75th Republic Day. This year’s platinum jubilee celebration is extraordinary because it will pay tribute to ‘nari shakti’ (women empowerment). It's a proud moment for the country that women are getting pride of place on such a momentous occasion and it will go a long way in furthering the cause of women empowerment,” she said in a video posted by PTI.

Interestingly, Sania had posted cryptic stories on Instagram account days before Shoaib announced his marriage. A couple of days after Shoaib's announcement, Sania's family confirmed that the multiple Grand Slam winner had long been separated from the Pakistani cricketer.

"Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!," read the statement issued by Mirza's family.

"At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy," the statement added.

The revelation comes amid long-standing rumours and speculation surrounding the strained relationship between Malik and Mirza, who got married in April 2010 in the Indian player's hometown of Hyderabad.

The rumours gained momentum when Malik recently unfollowed Mirza, 37, on Instagram, a move that further fuelled speculation about their marital discord.

They have a five-year-old son Izaan, who is currently living with Mirza.

Mirza, in a recent Instagram post, had alluded to personal struggles.

"Marriage is hard, Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard, Choose your hard. being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard," she posted in an Instagram story.

"Communication is hard. No communication is hard. Life will never be easy. I will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely."Celebrated as one of India's greatest tennis players, Sania announced her retirement from professional tennis last year after an illustrious career spanning two decades.

She won six Grand Slam titles in doubles and mixed doubles events.