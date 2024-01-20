Sania Mirza's family reacts after Shoaib Malik announces second marriage with Pakistani actress Sana Javed

Hours after former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik announced his second marriage to actress Sana Javed, a family member of former India tennis player and first wife of Malik, Sania Mirza, said that the tennis ace had unilaterally divorced her husband. A family source told PTI that "it was a 'khula'", which refers to the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband unilaterally. Interestingly, in the initial PTI report, the same quote was attributed to Imran Mirza, the father of Sania. Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza. (Sania Mirza/Instagram)

Malik took to social media on Saturday to share a photo with Javed and captioned it: "And We created you in pairs." The two have worked in multiple shows and TV commercials in Pakistan and have been close associates.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The news comes when rumours about differences between Shoaib and Sania were at their peak. The celebrity couple have rarely been seen together in the last couple of years. Multiple reports claimed that they had split but there was an official confirmation. Malik, in fact, dodged the question a few times during Pakistan TV shows.

Just a few days back Malik also unfollowed the Indian star on Instagram.

Shoaib and Sania had got married in Hyderabad in the Indian player's hometown Hyderabad in April 2010 and they used to live in Dubai. The couple were blessed with a son, Ihzaan Mirza Malik, in October 2018. He stays with Sania.

Notably, this is also Sana Javed's second marriage. She had married singer Umair Jaiswal in 2020 at a simple ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic. She has starred in a number of hit drama serials and also acted in Pakistani films

But, two months earlier, reports about their divorce emerged.

Sania, one of India's greatest tennis players announced her retirement last year.

In a career spanning 20 years, where she won 43 WTA doubles titles and one singles trophy, Sania was seen as a trailblazer for women in sport.

Malik, who still hasn't announced his retirement from T20Is, has represented Pakistan 35 Tests, 285 ODIs and 124 ODIs scoring close to 12000 international runs and picking more than 200 wickets. He played his last match for Pakistan in a T20I against Bangladesh in 2021.