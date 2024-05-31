Cardi B drops bars in GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion’s 'Wanna Be' remix: Watch

As promised, Cardi B-featuring remix of GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be” has been unleashed onto the world. The track, already a favourite from GloRilla’s Ehhthang Ehhthang project, now boasts an added layer of energy and star power with Cardi B’s contribution. GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion’s 'Wanna Be' remix featuring Cardi B is out now!(CMG/Interscope Records)

The remix kicks off with a fiery verse from Cardi B, who immediately grabs listeners' attention with her sharp observations about “bit**es” she sees as “boring” and “corny.”

Cardi B throws shade?

Cardi’s verse is packed with her signature flair and wit, including a playful and memorable reference to Matthew McConaughey, “My toes white like Matthew McConaughey.”

She also positions herself as “a teacher” because an unnamed individual wants to “sub” her.

However, the final lines of Cardi’s contribution have sparked speculation among fans and listeners. Some believe that Cardi might be taking a shot at fellow rapper BIA.

The lyrics goes like this, "Hope she talk like that when I see her

Bitch, please, don't nobody wanna be ya

Cheap lookin' a*s ho, weak lookin' a*s ho

Great Value me lookin' ass ho

Girl, these bi**hes be pu**y

Delete every tweet lookin' a*s ho"

Watch the the ‘Wanna Be’ remix here:

The speculation stems from ongoing social media buzz about a potential rift between Cardi and BIA. Although BIA has publicly denied any issues with Cardi, the rumours have persisted.

In March of last year, BIA addressed these rumours directly, stating, “I didn’t switch up on anybody because I don’t know Cardi in real life. I’ve never met Cardi. We’ve never had a conversation. I don’t have no issues with her. It’s all love. But I don’t know her. Y’all do too much on this app.”

Despite BIA’s clarification, the internet chatter has continued, making Cardi’s lines on the ‘Wanna Be’ remix particularly noteworthy for those following the story.

The original “Wanna Be” was released in April this year as a single from GloRilla’s EP Ehhthang Ehhthang and has since become a popular song.

The remix elaborates on the track by including Cardi B and two other artists, GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion, who are on tour together for the ‘Hot Girl Summer’ tour. The tour is planned to arrive in Atlanta this weekend, and the audience can expect even more colorful and impressive performances from the duo.