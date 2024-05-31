Lenny Kravitz celibate since 2015, waiting for the right person: ‘I'm going to do it with my wife’

Lenny Kravitz, who has recently been seen nude in his TK421 music video, dropped a bombshell in an interview with The Guardian that he was not in any serious relationship, and has been maintaining celibacy for nine years. Lenny Kravitz is celibate to 'discipline' himself

The 60-year-old singer-songwriter has acquired the status of a sex symbol with his eight-pack abs, waist-long dreadlocks, fancy shades, and leather pants. As per his fans on social media, he is the physical embodiment of a rockstar. The revelation is surprising for his admirers.

‘It’s spiritual’

The Fly Away singer didn’t engage in any romantic relationships for 9 years. He vowed to be celibate until he found the ‘right’ person. Lenny believes it is spiritual to wait for the love of his life.

The rock musician claimed to be celibate in 2003-2005 as well but his plans derailed due to his casual flings. “I wasn’t being celibate then at all,’ he told The Telegraph in 2009. “It took years to get it right. To actually do it, and really try to walk the walk and not just talk it. It’s not like it’s not important —I think sex and intimacy and all that is very important. It’s just that I’m going to do it with my wife.”

Like father, like son?

The singer revealed his relationship troubles stem from his discovery of his father’s infidelity. Lenny’s father promised he would end up like him. The Rock and Roll is Dead singer did start to become more like his father. He was a ‘player’ during his marriage with ex-wife Lisa Bonet. After splitting up with The Cosby Show actor, he was romantically associated with Hollywood stars Vanessa Paradis, Adriana Lima, and Nicole Kidman. Seeing his father’s shadow in himself, he strived for celibacy.

“I didn’t like it. I didn’t want to be that guy. So I had to tackle that and it took years,” he said, adding that he addressed his infidelity “by taking responsibility. Discipline. Not letting my own desires take over.”

More than a sex symbol

Lenny spent most of his adulthood topless, or baring boldly in his music videos. But he never once saw himself as sexy. He was honest in an interview with Squaremile. “Wouldn’t it be disgusting if I looked in the mirror every day and I was like, ooh yeah I’m so cool and sexy.” The singer claimed his personality to be more ‘down-to-earth’ and the sex symbol image doesn't align with his self-perception.

In his latest music video, TK421, he was naked. But for Lenny, the energy he was channelling for the video was never sexual. “We’re having fun, I’m singing into a toothbrush, dancing around the bathroom. It wasn’t the energy of: ‘Ooh, let’s be sexy.’”

He recently released his 12th studio album, Blue Electric Light, on May 24, 2024.