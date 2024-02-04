Lenny Kravitz reminisces befriending Mariah Carey when she worked at a sports bar

Long before achieving an iconic status, Lenny Kravitz and Mariah Carey formed a friendship. Both were honoured at the Recording Academy Honors in Los Angeles. Kravitz opened up about the roots of their connection on the red carpet of the event while interacting with People. Lenny Kravitz at the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala on February 2, 2024.(REUTERS)

"We met on the east side in New York, and we were around the same group of friends," the singer shared with the publication about Carey, his co-star in Lee Daniels' 2009 film Precious.

Shared Beginnings

Reflecting further, Kravitz highlighted that Carey, like him at the time, was working on her demos. Recalling the days when she worked at a sports bar he frequented, Kravitz expressed the sentiment that sharing this night with Mariah holds a truly special place for him.

In Los Angeles, both Kravitz and Carey were recognized with the Recording Academy Global Impact Award.

Navigating Labels

The Grammy winner, soon to grace the cover of People magazine, reminisced about his early days as a budding rock star in the '80s. He recalled facing rejection from record labels, being told his music didn't fit conventional racial stereotypes. Despite pressure to choose, he proudly maintained his eclectic musical interests.

Kravitz further mentioned that he was advised to create music in line with what was commercially successful among Black artists on the radio. However, he couldn't align with that approach and was determined to create the music that resonated with him.

Nowadays, the artist is busy with the upcoming release of his new album Blue Electric Light on March 22, and draws inspiration from both his past and present.

Finding himself in his current state, feeling revitalized and eager, Kravitz finds it somewhat amazing. The best part about being a true rock star, according to him, is embracing the realization that he is living out the destiny that God created for him.