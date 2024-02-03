Rocky star Carl Weathers dead at 76, fans pay tribute to the Predator actor: Rest in Power

Renowned American actor, director, and former American football linebacker, Carl Weathers, has passed away at the age of 76. The beloved star, recognized for iconic roles in films like Rocky and Predator, "peacefully passed away in his sleep," according to a statement from his family. Weathers also gained recognition for his recent role as Greef Karga in the Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, earning him an Emmy nomination. Fans mourn the loss of this talented actor. Carl Weathers dead at 76(Getty Images for Disney)

Also read: Killers of the Flower Moon producer's wife dies by suicide after jumping from hotel

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

How did Carl Weathers die?

His family in a statement to Deadline said, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers.” They added, “Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts, and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend.”

Who was Carl Weathers?

The son of a day worker, Carl Weathers was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 14, 1948, and received an athletic scholarship to St. Augustine High School in his early days. He originally intended to play professional football, having been a defensive end in college. Weathers moved to the linebacker position in 1970 after signing with the Oakland Raiders as a free agent. After later joining the Canadian Football League's BC Lions, he left the game in 1974 to pursue a career in action movies in Hollywood.

Also read: Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals feeding his grandchildren same oatmeal treat as his pet pig

Carl Weathers films

Carl Weathers' early career featured notable roles in two blaxploitation films, directed by his longtime friend Arthur Marks. His appearance in an early 1975 episode of the sitcom Good Times titled The Nude also contributed to his rising recognition. Weathers secured the role of Apollo Creed in Rocky after critiquing Sylvester Stallone's acting during the audition. He continued portraying Apollo Creed in the next three Rocky films: Rocky II (1979), Rocky III (1982), and Rocky IV (1985). Throughout the late 1970s and 1980s, Weathers became a prominent figure in action films, starring in productions like Force 10 from Navarone (1978), Predator, and more.