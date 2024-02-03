 'If you harm an American, will respond': Biden after US strikes in Iraq, Syria - Hindustan Times
News / World News / US News / 'If you harm an American, will respond': Biden after US strikes in Iraq, Syria

'If you harm an American, will respond': Biden after US strikes in Iraq, Syria

Reuters |
Feb 03, 2024 04:04 AM IST

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/USA-STRIKES-BIDEN (URGENT):Biden: US response to attacks to continue 'at times and places of our choosing'

President Joe Biden said on Friday he had directed military strikes on facilities in Iraq and Syria affiliated with the groups that attacked U.S. forces and said the response would continue.

President Joe Biden (AP)
President Joe Biden (AP)

"Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing," Biden said in a statement. "The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond."

