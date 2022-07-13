When Johnny Depp blushed on TV, told Oprah how Vanessa Paradis was the love of his life

Actors Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis were in a 14-year long relationship, before breaking up in 2012. In an old interview, Johnny praised Vanessa and even agreed that she is the love of his life. In 2012, after breaking up with Vanessa, Johnny started dating Amber Heard. Also Read: When Johnny Depp said he's a 'lucky man' to have Amber Heard in his life: ‘She's kind of brilliant and beautiful’

Johnny and Vanessa first met in 1998 when she was a model in Paris and he was there for filming Roman Polanski's The Ninth Gate. They never got married but welcomed daughter Lily-Rose in 1999 and son Jack in 2002.

In 2004 when he came as a guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show, he praised Vanessa's presence in his life. When Oprah took Vanessa's name during the interaction, he said, "gorgeous." Oprah then asked him, "How would you say that she has affected your life?" He said, "Changed it completely. I mean Vanessa and my kids gave me life. Just I mean put me in another a whole other arena." Hearing this, Oprah said, "Sounds like you found the love of your life." Johnny smiled and said, "Yeah."

In 2012 after their breakup Johnny started dating Amber Heard whom he met on the sets of The Rum Diary in 2009. Amber and Johnny got married in 2015 and in 2016 they filed for divorce. In 2018, Amber Heard wrote an op-ed for Washington Post, where she called herself a ‘survivor of domestic abuse’, Johnny later sued her for the article. In the six-week-trial, which happened this year Johnny Depp won the case.

In 2020 Vanessa came forward in Johnny's support, amid Amber's allegations against him. She told The Sun, “Through all these years I’ve known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous and non-violent person and father. On movie sets the actors, directors and entire crews adore him because he is humble and respectful to everyone, as well as being one of the best actors we’ve seen."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON