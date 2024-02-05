Grammy Awards 2024: From Ed Sheeran to Calvin Harris, best-dressed men on the red carpet who made fashion statements

Grammy Awards 2024: The entertainment industry's elite gathered in Los Angeles on Sunday for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. While the evening was all about music, celebrities took the opportunity to show off their fashion savvy. As music lovers eagerly awaited the winners, fashion experts anticipated the glittering red carpet-appearances of their favourite celebrities. The gentlemen of the Grammys donned a plethora of eye-catching looks, from stylish takes on the traditional tuxedo to provocative outfits that exposed their chests. From John Legend and Mark Ronson sporting Gucci to Calvin Harris' bold printed suit, this Grammys season was all about making a fashion statement. Let's take a look at the best-dressed men who ruled the red carpet. (Also read: Grammy Awards 2024: Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa and others stun on red carpet, here's who wore what ) Let's delve into the best-dressed men who made bold fashion statements at this year's Grammy Awards.

Best-dressed men at Grammy Awards 2024

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz attends the Pre-GRAMMY gala, hosted by the Recording Academy and Clive Davis, in Beverly Hills, California, February 3, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

Lenny Kravitz rocks an all-black look with the utmost flair and chic. His outfit is from the shelves of designer brand Rick Owens and features a sheer shirt with black net detailing. He teamed it with a leather bolero and skinny black leather jeans. He finished off his edgy look with chrome Hearts jewellery and vintage Dior glasses.

John Legend

US singer-songwriter John Legend arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.(Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)

Popular US singer-songwriter John Legend wore a tie-front shirt and satin lapel jacket that looked absolutely chic. He accessorised his look with a pair of matching black, loose-fitting trousers. With a pair of black shoes and a perfectly groomed beard, he looked like a gentleman. His look was one of the coolest takes on the tuxedo from the night.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.(Getty Images via AFP)

Ed Sheeran's red carpet appearance exuded effortless style with minimal yet fashionable co-ordinated outfits. His look was trendy and comfortable as he kept it simple with matching camouflage separates.

Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Calvin Harris kept things stylish in a tan suit with a throwback, '70s vibe. His patterned suit, together with an equally striking shirt and a full beard, earned him a spot on the list of guys who looked the best on Grammy night. When paired with his shiny brown shoes and finished off with his endearing smile, he is guaranteed to win your heart.

Maluma

Maluma attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images via AFP)

The black-and-white combo never fails to impress on the red carpet. Maluma gave the traditional black suit a stylish twist as he wore a cool, relaxed Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo. The addition of a black bow and gold chain detailing added an extra touch of flair. With white pointed-toe shoes, silver ear cuff earrings and back-tinted sunglasses, he owned the Grammys red carpet.

​