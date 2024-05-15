Megan Thee Stallion kicks off Hot Girl Summer Tour in Minneapolis, here's her entire setlist
Check out the entire Hot Girl Summer Tour setlist from Megan Thee Stallion's sold-out show at Target Center in Minneapolis
Megan Thee Stallion kicked off the North American leg of her Hot Girl Summer Tour with a sold-out show at Target Center in Minneapolis Tuesday. It marks the 29-year-old rapper's first headlining concert tour. With 35 shows spanning from May 14 through July 27, 2024, the tour comes in support of her third studio album. Though the Boa singer initially announced her tour with 32 shows across North America and Europe, she added extra dates for Chicago, Atlanta, and Houston. Here's her entire setlist from the opening night:
Full setlist from Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer Tour show in Minneapolis
The setlist from the Hot Girl Summer Tour show in Minneapolis consisted of 30 songs in total, divided into four segments: Acts I to III and Encore. During the sold-out show, Megan performed the three singles- HISS, Cobra, and BOA from her upcoming album live for the first time. She was joined by GloRilla, who served as the opening act.
Act I:
- HISS
- Ungrateful
- Thot Shit
- Freak Nasty
- Megan’s Piano
- Gift & a Curse
- Say I Yi Yi (Ying Yang Twins cover)
- Hot Girl
- Kitty Kat
- Cobra
Act II:
- Plan B
- Cognac Queen
- Big Ole Freak
- Girls in the Hood
- BOA
- Sex Talk
- Eat It
- What's New
- Captain Cook
- Southside Forever Freestyle
- Ride or Die
- Pop It (Bankroll Freddie cover)
- Wanna Be (With GloRilla)
Act III:
- WAP (Cardi B cover)
- NDA
- Don't Stop
- Stalli (Freestyle)
- Cash Shit
Encore:
- Body (With elements of Beyonce's Get Me Bodied)
- Savage (Remix)
Megan Thee Stallion's energetic performance leaves fans amazed
As video clips from the show emerged on social media, fans were left amazed by Megan's energetic performance. One fan shared multiple clips from the Hot Girl Summer Tour show in Minneapolis and wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “MEGAN WE LOVE YOU!!” Another fan wrote, “THEE CONGAC QUEEN.” Yet another said, “I love when Megan screams AHHH & spins in a circle. She’s so unserious.”
