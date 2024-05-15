 Megan Thee Stallion kicks off Hot Girl Summer Tour in Minneapolis, here's her entire setlist - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Megan Thee Stallion kicks off Hot Girl Summer Tour in Minneapolis, here's her entire setlist

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 15, 2024 07:39 PM IST

Check out the entire Hot Girl Summer Tour setlist from Megan Thee Stallion's sold-out show at Target Center in Minneapolis

Megan Thee Stallion kicked off the North American leg of her Hot Girl Summer Tour with a sold-out show at Target Center in Minneapolis Tuesday. It marks the 29-year-old rapper's first headlining concert tour. With 35 shows spanning from May 14 through July 27, 2024, the tour comes in support of her third studio album. Though the Boa singer initially announced her tour with 32 shows across North America and Europe, she added extra dates for Chicago, Atlanta, and Houston. Here's her entire setlist from the opening night:

Megan Thee Stallion stunned her audience with striking costumes during the Hot Girl Summer Tour in Minneapolis(X, formerly Twitter)
Megan Thee Stallion stunned her audience with striking costumes during the Hot Girl Summer Tour in Minneapolis(X, formerly Twitter)

Full setlist from Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer Tour show in Minneapolis

The setlist from the Hot Girl Summer Tour show in Minneapolis consisted of 30 songs in total, divided into four segments: Acts I to III and Encore. During the sold-out show, Megan performed the three singles- HISS, Cobra, and BOA from her upcoming album live for the first time. She was joined by GloRilla, who served as the opening act.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Act I:

  1. HISS
  2. Ungrateful
  3. Thot Shit
  4. Freak Nasty
  5. Megan’s Piano
  6. Gift & a Curse
  7. Say I Yi Yi (Ying Yang Twins cover)
  8. Hot Girl
  9. Kitty Kat
  10. Cobra

Act II:

  1. Plan B
  2. Cognac Queen
  3. Big Ole Freak
  4. Girls in the Hood
  5. BOA
  6. Sex Talk
  7. Eat It
  8. What's New
  9. Captain Cook
  10. Southside Forever Freestyle
  11. Ride or Die
  12. Pop It (Bankroll Freddie cover)
  13. Wanna Be (With GloRilla)

Act III:

  1. WAP (Cardi B cover)
  2. NDA
  3. Don't Stop
  4. Stalli (Freestyle)
  5. Cash Shit

Encore:

  1. Body (With elements of Beyonce's Get Me Bodied)
  2. Savage (Remix)

Megan Thee Stallion's energetic performance leaves fans amazed

As video clips from the show emerged on social media, fans were left amazed by Megan's energetic performance. One fan shared multiple clips from the Hot Girl Summer Tour show in Minneapolis and wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “MEGAN WE LOVE YOU!!” Another fan wrote, “THEE CONGAC QUEEN.” Yet another said, “I love when Megan screams AHHH & spins in a circle. She’s so unserious.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Music / Megan Thee Stallion kicks off Hot Girl Summer Tour in Minneapolis, here's her entire setlist

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On