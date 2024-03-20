 Hot Girl Summer Tour: Megan Thee Stallion unveils US, international tour dates - Hindustan Times
Hot Girl Summer Tour: Megan Thee Stallion unveils US, international tour dates

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 20, 2024 08:59 PM IST

Check out the full list of dates and venues for Megan Thee Stallion's 2024 Hot Girl Summer world tour

Megan Thee Stallion is ready to hit the road for the first time with her US and international Hot Girl Summer Tour. Tickets for the 29-year-old rapper's tour will be available for sale starting Wednesday, March 20. Ahead of the main ticket sales, Citi presale will begin for US audiences from 1 p.m. EST up until Thursday, March 21 at 10 p.m. local time. The Savage hitmaker will be joined by fellow rapper GloRilla for most of the shows. Check out the full schedule and venue below:

Megan Thee Stallion will begin her Hot Girl Summer tour on May 14(AFP)
Megan Thee Stallion will begin her Hot Girl Summer tour on May 14(AFP)

Hot Girl Summer World Tour 2024: Dates and venues

May 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

May 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center

May 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

May 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

May 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

May 24 – Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley Festival

May 26 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival

May 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

May 30 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

Jun 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Jun 4 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

June 6 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Jun 8 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Jun 10 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Jun 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Jun 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Jun 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Jun 16 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Jun 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Jun 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Jun 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Jun 22 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Jul 4 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Jul 5 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Jul 7 – Paris, FR – Zenith

Jul 10 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Jul 11 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Jul 14 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Jul 16 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Jul 17 – London, UK – The O2

Jul 27 – Washington DC – Broccoli City Festival

