Hot Girl Summer Tour: Megan Thee Stallion unveils US, international tour dates
Check out the full list of dates and venues for Megan Thee Stallion's 2024 Hot Girl Summer world tour
Megan Thee Stallion is ready to hit the road for the first time with her US and international Hot Girl Summer Tour. Tickets for the 29-year-old rapper's tour will be available for sale starting Wednesday, March 20. Ahead of the main ticket sales, Citi presale will begin for US audiences from 1 p.m. EST up until Thursday, March 21 at 10 p.m. local time. The Savage hitmaker will be joined by fellow rapper GloRilla for most of the shows. Check out the full schedule and venue below:
Hot Girl Summer World Tour 2024: Dates and venues
May 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
May 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center
May 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
May 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
May 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
May 24 – Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley Festival
May 26 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival
May 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
May 30 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum
Jun 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Jun 4 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
June 6 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Jun 8 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Jun 10 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Jun 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Jun 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Jun 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Jun 16 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
Jun 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Jun 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Jun 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Jun 22 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Jul 4 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Jul 5 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Jul 7 – Paris, FR – Zenith
Jul 10 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
Jul 11 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
Jul 14 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
Jul 16 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Jul 17 – London, UK – The O2
Jul 27 – Washington DC – Broccoli City Festival