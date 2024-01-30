Megan Thee Stallion slammed by victim's family over 'Megan's Law' lyrics: ‘Disrespectful and offensive’

Megan Thee Stallion's latest song, HISS, has stirred controversy for using ‘Megan’s law’ in the lyrics. The line has drawn sharp criticism from the family of Megan Kanka, the young girl whose 1994 abduction and murder led to the creation of a law aimed at protecting people from sex predators. The father of the victim's family, who recently spoke to TMZ, expressed his displeasure with the singer casually mentioning his daughter's name in her diss track aimed at shading Nicki Minaj. Megan Thee Stallion performs during One Musicfest on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Piedmont Park in Atlanta. (Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

Megan Kanka's father criticizes Megan Thee Stallion

In her newly released song, Hiss the singer raps, “These h*** don't be mad at Megan, these h*** mad at Megan's Law, I don't really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y'all don't want me to start.” This has prompted outrage from Kanka's father, Richard, who called the lyrics "disrespectful and offensive.”

For Megan Kanka's father, hearing his daughter's name tossed into Megan Thee Stallion's explicit Nicki Minaj diss track is the ultimate disrespect. Even though the song aims to bring attention to "Megan's Law," he still feels a strong sense of anger. He is deeply offended by the explicit and disrespectful use of his daughter's name. Kanka hasn't listened to the entire track, but he views the lyrics alone as a violation as per the conversation.

As per the publication, “the song left such a bad taste in his mouth that he's actually considering looking into his legal options to see if Meg's track went too far.”

What is Megan’s law?

A federal law in the United States known as "Megan's law," which went into effect in 1994, monitors the whereabouts of sex offenders after they are released from prison. The law was named after Megan Kanka, a 7-year-old girl who was tragically raped and murdered in 1994 by a twice-convicted sex offender Jesse Timmendequas living across the street from her family. The law also mandates the offenders document any changes they make to their address with the state after relocating.