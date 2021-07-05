Mouni Roy nails hot girl summer look in check print bralette and flared pants

Mouni Roy is bringing back check prints for hot girl summer, and we are here for this sartorial moment. The actor is known for her elegant choices and sticking with alluring patterns to glam up her look. She never fails to blow our minds with her style, be it on the red carpet or during off-duty hours. Her recent look is proof.

Mouni took to Instagram today to share a series of pictures from a sexy photoshoot for which she wore a co-ord printed outfit. She chose a bralette and high-waist pants in the photos and looked absolutely glamorous. The star captioned it, “When was the last time you woke up and thought today could be the best day of your life?”

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy in oversized printed white shirt promotes self-love and positivity

For the shoot, Mouni slipped into a strapless bralette in which she flaunted her toned midriff. The off-white crop blouse adorned with black and white check print had an overlapping detail on the front. The sweetheart neckline gave it a sexy twist.

Mouni teamed the bralette with cream high-waist pants featuring the same black and white check print. The loose-fitted pants had a kick flare element on the hem and pintucks on the waistline.

The Gold actor nailed the co-ord trend in her chic ensemble, and her fans loved it too. Her post garnered more than 98k likes within a few hours.

Mouni went sans accessories and left her locks open in a middle parting to style the check print attire. For make-up, Mouni chose bold smoky eyes, nude lip shade, beaming highlighter on the face, light hint of blush on the cheeks, mascara on the lashes, well-defined eyebrows and glowing skin.

On the professional front, Mouni Roy will be seen next in Brahmastra. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter