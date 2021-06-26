Mouni Roy in oversized printed white shirt promotes self-love and positivity

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is championing self-love, and staying positive and full of gratitude with her latest sartorial pick. The actor recently shared pictures of herself posing in an oversized white shirt adorned with self-affirming words like breathe, compassion, heal, freedom, love and more printed on it.

Mouni captioned the mini-shoot pictures, “Oh hey there,” with a waving emoticon. The Brahmastra actor’s shirt is from designer Ayesha Depala’s clothing brand.

The printed white shirt featured hidden button-down details on the front and statement exaggerated cuffs with metal snaps. The actor wore the collared shirt, with droopy sleeves, as a dress and flaunted her long legs.

The oversized silhouette of the ensemble added to the minimalistic vibes Mouni was going for in this look. Called the Affirmation Shirt, Mouni’s ensemble featured positive words to remind one to remain in gratitude and stay positive, especially during times of duress.

The 35-year-old tied her locks in a middle-parted messy bun with the pretty attire. She chose nude lip shade, dewy make-up, sleek winged eyeliner, well-defined eyebrows and a hint of blush on the cheeks for her glam. She did not wear any accessories with her minimal look.

Mouni Roy’s wardrobe is full of stunning sartorial picks that prove that the actor is always ahead of the curve. She chooses alluring prints and calming patterns to nail any fashion and gives us glam styling cues every single time. Her recent cosy and candid look in the oversized shirt is a perfect example of the same.

On the professional front, Mouni Roy will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s three-part fantasy trilogy Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni. She was last seen in London Confidential, starring Purab Kohli and Kulraj Randhawa in pivotal roles.

