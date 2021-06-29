Mouni Roy ups the hotness quotient in a backless printed jumpsuit

Outfits that you can easily carry from a weekday at the office to a late-night party with friends are not easy to find. But if you are on the lookout for some inspiration, Mouni Roy has found the perfect attire from where you can take some styling cues. The actor made our jaws hit the floor by mixing boss-chic aesthetics with alluring prints for her latest look from a photoshoot.

Mouni took to Instagram on Tuesday to post pictures of herself posing for the camera in a backless satin-silk jumpsuit and took the hotness quotient up by a notch. She shared the photos with the caption, “Follow the white rabbit you never know what you’ll find.”

The 35-year-old star wore a black jumpsuit that was replete with an abstract pattern all over the ensemble. The print came in a pretty shade of blue and enhanced the voguish look of the attire. The risqué backless detail was just the cherry on top of this sexy look.

The sleeveless jumpsuit had a halter neckline which came together with a fabric tie in the same print. Mouni wrapped the tie around her neck to form a bow in the front of the outfit. The flared silhouette of the pants rounded it all off.

Mouni wore minimal accessories with the printed jumpsuit. She chose a dainty gold necklace and donned the chain backwards so that the pendant was visible on her bare back. Her luscious long locks were left open in a middle parting and styled in soft layered curls.

Mouni chose well-defined eyebrows, nude pink lip shade, loads of highlighter, smoky eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes and a hint of blush on the cheeks for make-up.

The actor's best friend Mandira Bedi fell in love with her look and commented on the post, "Beautiful Mon."

On the professional front, Mouni Roy will be seen next in Brahmastra. The film that is being directed by Ayan Mukerji stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

