Megan Thee Stallion sued for harassment and making workplace ‘hostile’ by former cameraman

A former cameraman who worked with hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion has filed a lawsuit against her, alleging harassment and creating a “hostile, abusive work environment.” Lawsuit against Megan Thee Stallion highlights serious allegations of misclassification and mistreatment of staff. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, names Megan Pete (the rapper’s real name)and Megan Thee Stallion Entertainment, Inc., Hot Girl Touring, LLC, and Roc Nation as defendants.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The lawsuit claims violations of several labour codes and alleges that the cameraman was not properly compensated for his work.

According to the complaint, the cameraman, Emilio Garcia, was hired in July 2018 and misclassified as an independent contractor. This misclassification denied him protections under California law, including health care and overtime pay.

ALSO READ| Megan Thee Stallion slammed by victim's family over 'Megan's Law' lyrics: ‘Disrespectful and offensive’

Meghan's attorney claims Garcia just wants to extort money

In August 2022, Roc Nation changed its compensation structure to a pay-per-task system, but Garcia alleges that time expectations and demands remained the same while pay decreased significantly. Plus, he claims that Megan prohibited him from working with other clients.

“This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her. We will deal with this in court,” Meghan's attorney Alex Spiro refuted the claims.

One particularly disturbing incident mentioned in the complaint occurred during a night out in Ibiza, Spain, in June 2022.

Garcia alleges that while riding in an SUV with three other women, Megan and one of the women “having sex right beside” him.

The ex-cameraman claims that the “could not get out of the car as it was both moving and he was in the middle of nowhere in a foreign country” and felt “embarrassed, mortified, and offended throughout the whole ordeal.”

“I felt uncomfortable. I was kind of frozen, and I was shocked. At kind of just be the overall audacity to do this right, right beside me,” Garcia told NBC News.

It remains unclear whether Megan knew that Garcia was in the same vehicle at the time.

ALSO READ| Nicki Minaj roasts Megan Thee Stallion in new Big Foot song, ‘If you don’t apologise ....’

Garcia also accuses Megan of fat-shaming him. He claims that she called him a “fat bitch” and told him to “spit [his] food out” because “you don’t need to be eating ”.

He expressed, “To hear someone who advocates about loving your body tell me these thing.”

“I felt degraded.”

Garcia’s employment with Roc Nation was terminated in June 2023, which he believes was retaliation for voicing complaints about labour and wage violations.

Ron Zambrano, Garcia's attorney, stated, “Megan just needs to pay our client what he’s due, own up to her behavior, and quit this sort of sexual harassment and fat-shaming conduct. Emilio should never have been put in a position of having to be in the vehicle with her while she had sex with another woman. 'Inappropriate’ is putting it lightly. Exposing this behavior to employees is definitely illegal” .