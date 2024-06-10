‘Gonna see Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah’: New York celebrates first mad cricket frenzy as India wins against Pakistan

The Big Apple roared blue as India emerged victorious in a nail-biting T20 World Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. The high-voltage cricket match rocked Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The tension-filled World Cup clash had New Yorkers on the edge of their seats, with the dramatic finish sparking celebrations that some claimed were even wilder than a Super Bowl win! India vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, IND vs PAK:(AP)

Just how big was India Vs Pakistan in New York?

The excitement leading up to the highly anticipated India-Pakistan showdown was off the charts. Picture a Super Bowl, but even more intense! That's how a 29-year-old Pakistani supporter, who journeyed all the way from Baltimore just to soak in the atmosphere outside the stadium, described the event to the NY Post. “Think of it as a Super Bowl — bigger than that,” he said, stressing, “That’s what it is.” Even without a ticket, the excitement was palpable, proving the immense pull of this historic encounter.

The electrifying clash between India and Pakistan, known for its explosive headlines, wasn’t just limited to crazy buzz online or on domestic screens, it created a mad rush for tickets in the Big Apple. With the historic rarity of these encounters, the stadium in New York City sold out completely. For Rubal Sikka, an Indian immigrant for 25 years, watching the match live surpassed even his wildest dreams. Back in high school, he used to play cricket with friends at Eisenhower Park, a far cry from the packed stadium atmosphere he witnessed on Sunday.

"Saturday, Sunday morning without fail everybody was there, seven in the morning, you know, setting up the field, getting ready for cricket," he told Reuters. “Never ever did we imagine that you know, our dream players, people, sportsmen that we look up to are going to end up playing at the same exact spot that we were playing on, “ Rubal added.

‘Who cares weather, we are here for..’

BBC says the success of the US leg of the tournament hinged on this match, making it a very important tournament. Despite the threat of rain, dampening the cheer, the International Cricket Council can celebrate their American dream coming to fruition. Even though there was no shelter in the open stands before the game, the fans were still in high spirits despite the rain.

“Who cares about the weather? I’m going to see Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah!” A New Jersey resident, Arjun told BBC ahead of the game.

NYC roars as India wins against Pakistan

Social media went from crickets chirping to a full-blown rock concert as India's grip on the match loosened early on. However, as the last moments ticked by, the atmosphere became charged with anticipation. When India finally snatched victory by a nail-biting 6 runs, America witnessed its first taste of cricket delirium. This high-voltage India-Pakistan clash wasn't just a match, it was a spectacle, unlike anything the nation had ever seen.

“In the beginning, we thought it was impossible but they really pulled it out towards the end. … Fans were very excited, especially towards the end,” said Arsh Singh to the NY Post. “Stomping going on. I was a little concerned that the scaffolding might not hold up but it did well.“

North Carolina’s Hem Nerkar said, “I’ve never seen such amazing energy. Always expected with India-Pakistan games. Fantastic energy,” adding that no one expected India would win like that.

“The game of cricket, in the U.S., people don’t know. Suddenly seeing all the people from all over the U.S. in the stadium. It’s important to have the people,” one more added.