New Delhi [India], : Following India's narrow six-run win over Pakistan in their ICC T20 World Cup match, fans expressed their delight and ecstasy with Men in Blue's performance against their arch-rivals. "Bumrah's bowling was special": Fans in ecstacy following India's win over Pakistan in T20 WC

Jasprit Bumrah's miserly three-wicket haul which applied pressure on Pakistan batters and a counter-attacking, match-saving knock by Rishabh Pant powered India to a narrow win at a packed Nassau County Stadium which keeps India's World Cup dreams alive with two more group stage games to go.

After the game was over and the tricolour shined bright at the Nassau County Stadium in New York, fans at the venue wasted no time breaking into energetic dance moves to the sounds of their drums.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1799903765589373209

Sudhir Kumar Choudhary, a superfan of legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Team India, was extremely happy with the performance of Men in Blue bowlers in this historic encounter.

"It is an unbelievable win. When India scored 119 runs, I thought Pakistan would easily win this game. But, this turned out to be a historical match. Bumrah and all other bowlers bowled well," he said to ANI.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1799920133424517305

Another fan said that Bumrah's spell was game-changing and marked India's comeback in the game.

"India's comeback, especially the bowling of Bumrah was special. It changes the course of the game. We are really happy. It is a great victory," said the fan.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1799895674583932994

Fans found the game worth every second and had been at the stadium since the morning and they did not miss a ball

"We have been here since morning, and this match was worth every second. It was India's game," said a fan.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1799896500979261557

However, the game left a particular Pakistan fan heartbroken, who had sold his tractor to get a ticket worth 3,000 USD.

"I have sold my tractor to get a ticket worth $ 3000. When we saw the score of India, we didn't think that we were going to lose this game. The game was in our hands but after Babar Azam got out, people were disheartened...I congratulate you all," said the fan.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1799916919216071113

Even back home in Kolkata, a Team India fan expressed hope that they will bring the cup back home and end India's wait for an ICC trophy.

"India always wins in a good way. The entire team played well and hence we won. The Indian team will bring the cup home," said the fan.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1799912530753601819

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and put India to bat first. However, the Indian batters did not get things going for them on this tough surface as star openers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to score big. Rishabh Pant seemed to be playing on a different pitch and had useful partnerships with Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav . However, the lower middle order crumbled under the pressure of scoring runs on such a tough pitch and India could make just 119 in 19 overs.

Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah were the top bowlers for Pakistan. Mohammed Amir got two scalps while Shaheen Shah Afridi got one.

In the run-chase, Pakistan took a more measured approach and Mohammed Rizwan held one end steady. However, Bumrah and Hardik Pandya got crucial wickets of skipper Babar Azam , Fakhar Zaman , Shadab Khan , Iftikhar Ahmed as well, which kept the pressure intact on Pakistan. With 18 runs needed in the final over, Naseem Shah tried to win it for Pakistan, however, Arshdeep Singh made sure Pakistan fell short by six runs.

After winning this thriller, India is at the top of Group A with two wins in two games and four points. Pakistan is in fourth place, having lost both their games to the USA and India. Their knockout stage chances look slim.

Bumrah secured the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning spell.

