Taylor Swift turns ‘demonic’ with daring costume change in Paris for TTPD Eras tour

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour took a shocking turn in Paris last night as she transformed from Folklore darling to a full-on rock goddess in a daring mid-concert costume change. The Cruel Summer singer has returned to her highly successful pop tour after a two-month break, debuting a new track set upon her comeback. Taylor, who recently unveiled her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, has officially added new songs from the album to her Eras tour lineup, and the first visual from this set is now circulating on social media. Taylor Swift shocks fans with daring mid-concert costume change on Eras Tour in Paris, debuting new tracks from The Tortured Poets Department album.(Twitter (X) )

Also read: Kimberley Nix, beloved TikToker dies at 31 after announcing her own death in video; ‘'I've Passed Away'

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Taylor Swift reveals her gothic charm in the TTPD set

On May 9, the 14-time Grammy Award winner kicked off her European tour with a show in Paris, where she showed off some of her new costumes chosen for the setlist of her 11th studio album. she wore a white taffeta dress crafted by Vivienne Westwood. While performing her new tracks which include But Daddy I Love Him, So High School, Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?, Down Bad, and Fortnight.

Also read: Hailey Bieber is already ‘over six months pregnant’, and Justin has most ‘thrilling’ reaction

It's not just the stunning new costumes stealing the show on Taylor's Eras Tour! Fans are also going wild over her intense makeup during performances. New visuals show a fierce Swift, her eyes rolling back dramatically with white and bloodshot effects on her face as she passionately belted out her Afraid of Little Old Me? The changes come on the heels of the surprise release of Tortured Poets Department, a double album with 31 songs, which dropped on April 19th.

“Oh it’s giving Look What You Made Me Do, Rep TV is coming!” A fan wrote on X sharing the video. “Her team always come up with something unique, that is why everyone goes to her concert.” Wrote another. “I am def traumatized by how scary she is here but i mean the song is about how we should fear her.” Added one more.

Taylor Swift unveils new costume for TTPD Tour

The video of Taylor donning a custom-made Vivienne Westwood outfit has everyone talking, but, the real star of the show has to be her performance of The smallest man who ever lived. During the performance, Swift gracefully stepped out of the dress to show off a sparkling new bra top and sexy hotpants set for her take on I Can Do It with a broken heart, before adding a gold jacket to complete the look.

New changes in Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

The concert began with songs from the Lover era (minus The Archer), followed by Reputation, and then a medley of Folklore and Evermore. Swift continued to switch up her costumes throughout the show, adding a neon orange blazer to croon The Man. The sparkly Atelier Versace bodysuits were the showstopper. For her 1989, the singer chose a co-ord set of crop tops and glitter skirts from the racks of Roberto Cavalli. She also sported a flowing Alberta Ferretti gown that brought a touch of magic to the Folklore segment.