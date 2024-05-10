Dr. Kimberley Nix, who documented her own battle with cancer on TikTok, has passed away at the age of 31. Kimberley had been fighting Metastatic Sarcoma for three years and shared her journey on popular social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. Before her death, she confirmed the news herself in a video posted on her profile. Kimberley Nix, beloved TikToker dies at 31 after announcing her own death in video; ‘'I've Passed Away'(Instagram)

TikToker Kimberley Nix dead at 31

Hailing from Calgary, Alberta, Kimberley was a beloved influencer with over 137,000 followers, and her videos reached millions, inspiring many people. She was famous for her "get ready with me" videos alongside documenting her battle with cancer. She first gained notice in 2021 when she used the platform to raise awareness and share her journey. Dr. Nix was 28 years old and in her third and last year of an internal medicine core residency when she was diagnosed.

Kimberley Nix announced her own death

"Hello followers, if you're seeing this message, I've passed away peacefully." Before her passing, the young doctor survived by her husband Michael MacIsaac, posted an emotional video for her followers on Thursday. She then recorded her final 'GRWM' (Get Ready With Me) video, where she explained to her current followers and potential new viewers about herself, her journey, and the purpose behind her platform usage. "I'm in happy tears because you've all made me find so much purpose in the end of my life." She said as she smiled and revealed how grateful she was for everything including her husband, her Taylor Swift’s Eras tour and much more.

“My journey here is over and i cant thank each and every one of you enough! You have all made me so happy and your comments and support are more than enough to have gotten anyone through anything! If you wish, Please donate through my link in bio to sarcoma cancer research and follow my husband in his updates @LightestCheese,” Kimberley captioned the video.

What is Metastatic Sarcoma?

Metastatic sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that starts in the bone marrow and spreads to connective tissues such as fat and muscle throughout the body. If the cancer is caught early and limited to the bone marrow and muscle, surgery is usually successful, and many people are cured. But if the cancer has spread to other parts of your body, treatment usually focuses on managing the cancer rather than getting cured.

Speaking to People back in April, Kimberely said, "Symptoms of sarcoma are so important because there is no screening test. My symptom was the most common symptom in soft tissue sarcoma. [Everything was] completely normal — including all my lab values — except for a small, but rapidly growing lump in my left leg.”

"Mine changed rapidly, which led me to see my doctor right away. It went from the size of a pea to the size of a golf ball in just over a week," she continued explaining her condition.