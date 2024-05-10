 Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, May 10, 2024 predicts minor ailments | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, May 10, 2024 predicts minor ailments

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 10, 2024 12:03 AM IST

Read Cancer daily horoscope for May 10, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. No major health issues will exist but wealth should be handled efficiently.

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, keep the love life free from troubles.

Ensure discipline and commitment in both personal and professional life. You must handle wealth diligently while your health will give you no trouble today. Keep the love life free from troubles. Pay attention to the job and ensure all tasks are done without compromising the quality. No major health issues will exist but wealth should be handled efficiently.

Cancer Daily Horoscope for May 10,2024: Ensure discipline and commitment in both personal and professional life.
Cancer Daily Horoscope for May 10,2024: Ensure discipline and commitment in both personal and professional life.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today 

You may embrace a new love life today. A special person will walk into your life at the office, classroom, or while traveling. There are possibilities of the person changing your perspective towards life. Cancer natives who recently had a breakup will also fall in love again. Avoid heated debates to maintain the relationship. It is also wise to avoid delving into the past that may upset your lover. Long-distance relationships would need more conversations and make video calls today.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

 

Cancer Career Horoscope Today 

Minor productivity issues may impact the office today Some IT projects may not work out and this may cause disappointment among techies. Utilize your communication skills at negotiation tables. Your seniors will trust your caliber and new tasks will also come by. Those who are keen to switch jobs can put down the paper in the second part of the day. Businessmen handling transport, finance, and construction business will have a tough time today. 

 

Cancer Money Horoscope Today 

Despite minor monetary issues in the first part of the day, you are good to continue the routine life. Some natives will buy a new vehicle. You may consider donating wealth to a charity. A sibling will face a legal issue and you will be expected to provide monetary assistance. The second part of the day is also good to invest in the stock market which will bring in good returns. 

 

Cancer Health Horoscope Today 

Start the day with mild exercise. You can also start yoga or meditation today. Those who have pain in joints or hips should consult a doctor. Seniors may complain of breathing issues. Minor ailments like headaches, dental aches, and allergies will be common but you will not have to lose sleep over it for a long time. Take care of the diet and ensure your menu has more salads and fruits. 

Cancer Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  •  Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  •  Symbol: Crab
  •  Element: Water
  •  Body Part: Stomach &amp; Breast
  •  Sign Ruler: Moon
  •  Lucky Day: Monday
  •  Lucky Color: White
  •  Lucky Number: 2
  •  Lucky Stone: Pearl

 

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  •  Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  •  Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  •  Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, May 10, 2024 predicts minor ailments

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On