Mark Zuckerberg's $300 Million Superyacht visuals slammed as 'climate hypocrite's hideaway'

Mark Zuckerberg's latest status update screams real-world billionaire choice: a $300 million superyacht. With an estimated net worth of US$180 billion per Forbes, one of the world's richest men and founder of Meta dropped a whopping sum on a superyacht he calls Launchpad. While the yacht itself looks like something out of a James Bond movie, complete with stunning features and cutting-edge tech, the internet isn't oohing and aahing. Instead, critics are slamming it as a “Climate Hypocrite's Hideaway.” Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing at the US Capitol, in Washington, US. (Reuters)

Mark Zuckerberg’s superyacht visuals go viral

Mark Zuckerberg's new yacht has become a social media sensation thanks to a viral TikTok video capturing its stunning visuals. The massive vessel, currently docked in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, isn't shy about its luxury. Spanning 118 meters, the yacht made its debut sail back in March 2024 across the Atlantic and has been turning heads ever since. Designed by the Swedish-based Espen Øin International, the reported $300 Million Superyacht boasts “a sleek, multilayered exterior with a robust steel hull and an aluminium superstructure.” Reports Suerpeyacht Times.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also read: Kate Middleton and Prince William ‘going through hell’ amid stormy times says close friend

With a gross tonnage of 5,000 gross tons, the yacht can cruise at speeds of up to 24 knots, providing an epic cruising experience for the billionaire owner. It currently holds the 45th position as being one of the world’s largest yachts. The beast also has a helipad designed in case the Meta owner changes his mind and wants to catch a sudden flight. With this Mark Zuckerberg joins a group of tech billionaires who also own superyachts, including Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison and the Google cofounders, Sergey Brin and Larry Page.

Zuckerberg’s superyacht criticised for carbon emission

Mark Zuckerberg's stunning new yacht has the internet buzzing, but the awe is laced with mocks and confusion. Poking sarcastic fun at the Meta founder, a vocal advocate for fighting climate change, the internet questions why he owns a private jet that reportedly burned over $158,000 in fuel within two months. Now, this superyacht is being criticised as one of the most polluting activities an individual can engage in.

Also read: Majority of Anti-Israel protesters detained at Columbia, City College are non-students, arrests top 2000: Report

For example, Roman Abramovich's yachts supposedly pump out over 22,000 tons of carbon a year, exceeding the emissions of some small countries reports the NY Times. Jeff Bezos' $500 million yacht, Koru, is another most polluting Billionaire toy contributing 7,000 tons annually. Zuckerberg's superyacht's environmental toll remains to be seen, but the juxtaposition with his climate activism has sparked a fierce online debate.

“Hey look it’s Mark Zuckerberg‘s yacht. I’m sure him flying private jets with Bill Gates is helping to plan it though. It’s all our fault instead.” Wrote an X user. “Mark Zuckerberg's giant yacht. But they tell you that driving a gasoline car is ruining the planet…,” wrote another.” “Is Zuckerberg's Yacht a Luxurious Paradise or a Climate Hypocrite's Hideaway,” said one more.