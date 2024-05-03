Kate Middleton and Prince William ‘going through hell’ amid stormy times says close friend

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been facing a lot of challenges during the UK royal family's ‘second annus horribilis’, which began in January. King Charles was diagnosed with cancer, and then Kate Middleton, his daughter-in-law, was also diagnosed with the fatal illness after undergoing planned abdominal surgery in January. Now, their close confidante, Amaia Arrieta, says that the couple is going through a ‘hell’ time which has left her heartbroken. Britain's Prince William, and Kate, the Princess of Wales also known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, visit Outfit Moray, in Moray, Scotland November 2, 2023. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

Kate Middleton and Prince William navigating ‘difficult’ times

The Princess of Wales' sudden disappearance from public view earlier sparked numerous disappearance and conspiracy theories until the princess herself addressed it with a public video message about her health. Since then, she has remained at Windsor Castle with her family. Arrieta, a stylist and costume designer who has worked closely with the royals and designed clothes for all three kids of the couple, George, Charlotte and Louis said, “I’m heartbroken at the moment, I think they are going through hell, I hope they will be back. It’s really personal,” to the Telegraph.

The couple recently celebrated their thirteenth wedding anniversary. Afterwards, the next in line to the throne met with his people as he resumed his royal duties. When asked about how his family is doing by a woman draped in the British flag, the prince smiled and replied, “All is well.”

Dressing Kate’s children means ‘tight deadline’

While the designer, who owns the label Amaia, refrained from revealing more about Kate’s condition, she did speak about what it's like to work for the royals. She said, “Dressing the royals gives me so much pride, and I really care about how they look.” Additionally, she mentioned working closely with the children's nanny to coordinate the designs to be worn by the royal kids. According to the label owner, “It’s often a very tight deadline. We would do anything for them… the children always look amazing in the end.”

Kate Middleton's health update

For those unaware, Kate is undergoing preventive chemotherapy while residing with her children and husband at Windsor Castle, away from public view and royal responsibilities. Meanwhile, King Charles briefly resumed his duties and appeared healthy in photographs. As the princess undergoes treatment, her parents, Michael (74) and Carole Middleton (69), have stepped in to support their grandchildren during this challenging time and are reportedly living with their daughter and her family.