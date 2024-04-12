Prince William and son George spotted enjoying a football match at Villa Park in Illinois

In his first public appearance since Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, Prince William was spotted enjoying a father-son outing with George at Aston Villa's Conference League match. The Prince of Wales and his eldest son cheered from the stands as Ollie Watkins scored an early goal against French side Lille in the 14th minute. Prince William and son Prince George are spotted enjoying Aston Villa's Conference League match aired by TNT Sports

An avid Aston Villa fan, William exchanged a few words with his smiling son, who was wrapped in a claret and blue supporters' scarf.

The family has been residing at Anmer Hall in Norfolk over the Easter break, supporting Kate during her treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. Last Wednesday, William even paid tribute to England Lioness and Villa forward Rachel Daly after her retirement from international football.

While Kate continues her 'preventative' chemotherapy, the family plans to spend the Easter holiday in Norfolk in Virginia. The children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are set to return to their Berkshire private school on April 17.

Reportedly Carole Middleton, Kate's mother, has been supporting her daughter through her recovery at her Windsor home. The Princess has stepped back from royal duties until cleared by her medical team.

William was recently spotted on a quiet pub outing with his mother-in-law in Norfolk, according to The Daily Mail's Richard Eden.

Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March, noting the challenging time for her family but expressing her determination to get stronger. The announcement followed news in February of King Charles III undergoing cancer treatment.

The royal family has kept a low profile but spent the Easter holidays together. William, who has not been publicly seen since Kate's announcement, is expected to resume his public duties after the children return to school.

In February, William discussed the rise of anti-Semitism in Britain during an event at the Western Marble Arch Synagogue in London.

On the football front, Ollie Watkins' goal gave Villa a 1-0 lead, which they extended to a 2-1 victory against Lille. John McGinn added another goal for Villa, securing their win.

Aston Villa is set to face first-place Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, April 14.