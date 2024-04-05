Kate Middleton's mother grapples with devastating business debt, cannot ask her for help because...

reported by the Times UK. The report mentions that the Middleton family business has accrued over $300,000 in debt, and Carole is attempting to shield her daughter from the stress of the situation. The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago, following which both she and Prince William took some time off from their royal duties to spend quality time with their children. The Middleton family business, Party Pieces, has faced challenges amid economic uncertainties(Pic Credit- Getty Images)

Carole Middleton's family business debt

Both Kate and her mother Carole are very close to each other and often discuss business over a phone call, the report alleges. However, at this particular time, Carole and her husband Michael Middleton are trying not to seek any assistance from their children.

The Middleton family business, Party Pieces, has faced challenges amid economic uncertainties as per the outlet. “Carole is desperately trying to keep Catherine fully focused on her recovery,” a source told US Weekly.

“It’s a very worrying time for the family but they are not looking for any assistance from their children and don’t want them to worry,” the source added. Kate has a younger sister, Philippa, and a younger brother, James.

Middleton family doesn’t want to trouble Kate

The news of the Middelton family facing financial debut surfaced amid recent reports about Kate Middleton undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

The Princess underwent a planned abdominal surgery back in January. After months of 'no show', the missing conspiracy soon started making waves on the internet and took the form of 'devastating theories', following which the Princess herself had to announce her cancer news.

The source further added, “Catherine and her parents are very close and they always check in with each other, but talk about the business is off limits as she needs to focus on her health.”

Middleton family’s business debt explained

Carole Middleton will be doing all she can to "shield" her daughter from the strain of her father's cancer battle, as she and her husband Michael and business partner Carole struggle to pay the firm's insolvency costs, claims the report. The Party Pieces Company has been in administration since June, with debts totalling over £2,500,000 ($3,16,000) as per the Times UK.

"This is a terrible time for the family, and I'm sure Carole will do everything she can to keep her daughter away from any more stress," royal commentator Hagan said to the US Weekly. “Party Pieces has collapsed and it’s been devastating for the family, but Carole will be most concerned about Kate’s well-being right now.” The insider adds.