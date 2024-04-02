Prince William, Kate reach out to Harry and Meghan, asking ‘to bring children along’- Expert

Is the royal rift healing? A royal expert suggests Prince William and Kate Middleton have extended a family invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, including their children, for the next UK trip. Earlier, the expert claimed that Harry was upset because his kids, Archie and Lilibet, didn’t get a chance to meet their cousins and even missed out on the royal Easter celebrations. However, royal author Tom Quinn has said that the Prince and Princess of Wales are trying to fix the strained relationship between the two families. Prince Harry: Britain's Prince William, second right, Kate, Princess of Wales, right, Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, second left.(AP)

Prince William, Kate asked Harry ‘to bring kids’

Prince Harry is expected to take a flight back to London for his Invictus Game event in May. According to royal author and expert Tom Quinn, Kate Middleton and Prince William reportedly reached out to Harry and Meghan and urged them to bring kids Archie and Lilibet along. (probably to reduce awkwardness). However, the Mirror reports that the Duchess of Sussex “has put her foot down and refused.”

Speaking to the Mirror, Quinn said, “There is no way Meghan would bring the children to the UK. William and Kate have suggested that Meghan and Harry bring the children and that the two couples and their families try to make up, but the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far.”

When is Prince Harry returning to the UK?

On May 8th, the Duke of Sussex is slated to deliver a speech at a special service held at St. Paul's Cathedral. Whether King Charles, Prince William, or Kate Middleton will attend remains unclear, given the royal family's current focus on health concerns. Meanwhile, it would be challenging for Harry to reconcile with the royals, especially after the release of his tell-all book 'Spare,' where he made some bombshell revelations. The Netflix docuseries further strained relations between the Sussexes and the UK family highlighting the differences between the two families.

