 Prince William, Kate reach out to Harry and Meghan, asking ‘to bring children along’- Expert - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Prince William, Kate reach out to Harry and Meghan, asking ‘to bring children along’- Expert

ByAditi Srivastava
Apr 02, 2024 05:30 AM IST

Kate Middleton and Prince William reach out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, urging them to bring kids Archie and Lilibet to UK trip

Is the royal rift healing? A royal expert suggests Prince William and Kate Middleton have extended a family invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, including their children, for the next UK trip. Earlier, the expert claimed that Harry was upset because his kids, Archie and Lilibet, didn’t get a chance to meet their cousins and even missed out on the royal Easter celebrations. However, royal author Tom Quinn has said that the Prince and Princess of Wales are trying to fix the strained relationship between the two families.

Prince Harry: Britain's Prince William, second right, Kate, Princess of Wales, right, Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, second left.(AP)
Prince Harry: Britain's Prince William, second right, Kate, Princess of Wales, right, Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, second left.(AP)

Prince William, Kate asked Harry ‘to bring kids’

Prince Harry is expected to take a flight back to London for his Invictus Game event in May. According to royal author and expert Tom Quinn, Kate Middleton and Prince William reportedly reached out to Harry and Meghan and urged them to bring kids Archie and Lilibet along. (probably to reduce awkwardness). However, the Mirror reports that the Duchess of Sussex “has put her foot down and refused.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: Prince Harry 'disappointed' as Archie, Lilibet miss Royal Easter, unable to meet Kate and William's kids

Speaking to the Mirror, Quinn said, “There is no way Meghan would bring the children to the UK. William and Kate have suggested that Meghan and Harry bring the children and that the two couples and their families try to make up, but the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far.”

When is Prince Harry returning to the UK?

On May 8th, the Duke of Sussex is slated to deliver a speech at a special service held at St. Paul's Cathedral. Whether King Charles, Prince William, or Kate Middleton will attend remains unclear, given the royal family's current focus on health concerns. Meanwhile, it would be challenging for Harry to reconcile with the royals, especially after the release of his tell-all book 'Spare,' where he made some bombshell revelations. The Netflix docuseries further strained relations between the Sussexes and the UK family highlighting the differences between the two families.

Also read: Nostradamus' spooky forecast on King Charles resurfaces: Will Prince Harry inherit throne?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Prince William, Kate reach out to Harry and Meghan, asking ‘to bring children along’- Expert
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On