 Nostradamus' spooky forecast on King Charles resurfaces: Will Prince Harry inherit throne? - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Nostradamus' spooky forecast on King Charles resurfaces: Will Prince Harry inherit throne?

ByAditi Srivastava
Mar 30, 2024 01:50 PM IST

Nostradamus prediction adds to royal family turmoil amid King Charles' health problems

Amid King Charles’ ongoing health problems, a mysterious Nostradamus prediction has once again come to light. The year has been anything but ordinary for the royal family, with the news of the King and and Princess Kate’s cancer alongside other personal setbacks involving Prince Harry and Meghan, the royal turmoil shows no signs of slowing down.

The palace’s disclosure that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer shattered centuries of British history and tradition in which the secrecy of the monarch’s health has reigned. (AP)
The palace’s disclosure that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer shattered centuries of British history and tradition in which the secrecy of the monarch’s health has reigned. (AP)

Nostradamus' prediction for King Charles

Michel de Nostredame, also known as Nostradamus, was a French astrologer who, in his 16th-century book Les Propheties, made 942 predictions about the future. Among them was a prophecy suggesting that King Charles' reign could end prematurely this year. This prediction coincided with the shocking news of his cancer diagnosis, which was soon followed by news of another royal member, the Princess of Wales, also being diagnosed with cancer.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: Royal Family's '1992 Annus Horribilis' returns as Kate and King Charles battle cancer

Did Nostradamus predict King Charles’ downfall?

Nostradamus predicted the monarch's "downfall," hinting at possible abdication or removal. His prediction also hinted that Prince Harry could take over the throne. This prediction is concerning to royal followers, especially since Nostradamus accurately foretold Queen Elizabeth II's passing around the age of 96.

The excerpt of the book reads, “King of the Isles driven out by force… replaced by one who will have no mark of a king.”

An expert named Mario Reading analysed and interpreted the text, stating, “Because they disapproved of his divorce, a man who later they considered unworthy; The People will force out the King of the islands; A man will replace who never expected to be king.”

Also read: Prince Harry and King to meet again because Charles knows the difficult childhood…..’

Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis

King Charles' cancer diagnosis was followed by the Princess of Wales' cancer announcement. This comes after Kensington Palace was forced to have the Princess address the public due to numerous conspiracy theories circulating. These theories came to light after a photoshoot of the Princess and her three children on Mother's Day went viral, resulting in major photo agencies issuing a ‘kill’ notice after the image was found to be heavily manipulated. Kate Middleton on the other hand continues to receive preventative cancer treatment as she recovers from abdominal surgery in January.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle update

The young royals, who stepped down from their royal duties back in 2020 to start anew in the US, might be hoping for a reconciliation amid the family crisis, according to experts. Following King Charles' health update, Harry swiftly flew to the UK after receiving a very personal call from the king himself. Although the conversation was brief, Harry hinted in an interview that he is looking forward to returning to the country.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
News / Astrology / Nostradamus' spooky forecast on King Charles resurfaces: Will Prince Harry inherit throne?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On