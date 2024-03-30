Nostradamus' spooky forecast on King Charles resurfaces: Will Prince Harry inherit throne?

Amid King Charles’ ongoing health problems, a mysterious Nostradamus prediction has once again come to light. The year has been anything but ordinary for the royal family, with the news of the King and and Princess Kate’s cancer alongside other personal setbacks involving Prince Harry and Meghan, the royal turmoil shows no signs of slowing down. The palace’s disclosure that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer shattered centuries of British history and tradition in which the secrecy of the monarch’s health has reigned. (AP)

Nostradamus' prediction for King Charles

Michel de Nostredame, also known as Nostradamus, was a French astrologer who, in his 16th-century book Les Propheties, made 942 predictions about the future. Among them was a prophecy suggesting that King Charles' reign could end prematurely this year. This prediction coincided with the shocking news of his cancer diagnosis, which was soon followed by news of another royal member, the Princess of Wales, also being diagnosed with cancer.

Did Nostradamus predict King Charles’ downfall?

Nostradamus predicted the monarch's "downfall," hinting at possible abdication or removal. His prediction also hinted that Prince Harry could take over the throne. This prediction is concerning to royal followers, especially since Nostradamus accurately foretold Queen Elizabeth II's passing around the age of 96.

The excerpt of the book reads, “King of the Isles driven out by force… replaced by one who will have no mark of a king.”

An expert named Mario Reading analysed and interpreted the text, stating, “Because they disapproved of his divorce, a man who later they considered unworthy; The People will force out the King of the islands; A man will replace who never expected to be king.”

Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis

King Charles' cancer diagnosis was followed by the Princess of Wales' cancer announcement. This comes after Kensington Palace was forced to have the Princess address the public due to numerous conspiracy theories circulating. These theories came to light after a photoshoot of the Princess and her three children on Mother's Day went viral, resulting in major photo agencies issuing a ‘kill’ notice after the image was found to be heavily manipulated. Kate Middleton on the other hand continues to receive preventative cancer treatment as she recovers from abdominal surgery in January.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle update

The young royals, who stepped down from their royal duties back in 2020 to start anew in the US, might be hoping for a reconciliation amid the family crisis, according to experts. Following King Charles' health update, Harry swiftly flew to the UK after receiving a very personal call from the king himself. Although the conversation was brief, Harry hinted in an interview that he is looking forward to returning to the country.