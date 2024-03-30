Prince Harry and King to meet again because Charles knows the difficult childhood…..’

Prince Harry and King Charles are scheduled to meet again during the upcoming UK visit of the young member. Amid Kate Middleton’s cancer announcement and King Charles’ continuous treatment, the rebellious royal will return home to London, to reunite with his estranged family. Though brief and formal is anticipated for this visit. This will be Harry’s second stint in the UK since he quickly flew back following King Charles' cancer diagnosis, prompted by a ‘very personal’ phone call. Prince Harry: Britain's Meghan, Prince Harry, Queen Camilla and King Charles attend the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.(Reuters)

Prince Harry and King Charles to meet again

The Duke of Sussex returned from the UK a little earlier, and in his interview with Good Morning America, while hoping for family reconciliation, he also indicated that he might fly back to see his ailing father. This is why royal experts now think the day of such a meeting is almost at hand, though there are some terms that have hindered Charles and Prince William from getting into powerful contact with Harry after past lessons.

Another “brief and formal” encounter between the Duke and his dad will possibly occur soon, as pointed out by Tom Quinn, an authoritative royal expert and writer. The Duke is due back in England during May for Invictus Games activities.

“It won’t be quite so difficult for Harry to see his father, although that relationship is also fraught with pain and a sense of grievance.” Says Tom Quinn to the Mirror.

King Charles is aware of Harry’s ‘difficult childhood’

Experts and insiders believe that a heartfelt apology from the Duke of Sussex can melt King’s heart because, “Charles knows Harry had a difficult childhood for which he, Charles, was partly responsible and so he is more forgiving than William.”

King Charles and Harry set for ‘short and formal’ meetup

However, sharing royal secrets with Harry now seems a little too much for the UK royals. After all the shade that Harry and Meghan threw at the royal family, alongside the bombshell claims made in their tell-all book, the family is experiencing trust issues with the couple. That's why the upcoming meeting might just be short and simple.

"That said, the meeting between Harry and his father King Charles will be short and formal, simply because any difficult conversations could lead to complaints being widely broadcast when Harry gets back to the States," Quinn added.

What damaged the relationship between Harry and Charles?

The royal expert suggests that Harry’s move to California with his wife Meghan Markle and two kids has been the root cause of distance. The situation worsened with the release of Spare, which criticised Prince William, and Queen Camilla alongside other royal members.

"Just as with the relationship with William, Harry‘s relationship with his father has been badly damaged by the publication of Spare and Harry and Meghan's various interviews – both William and Charles are always going to worry that they can’t say anything privately and off the record to Harry without the real risk that he will go public on anything and everything," Quinn adds.