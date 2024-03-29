King Charles addresses ‘hand of friendship’ in Maundy Thursday message ahead of Easter

King Charles III, on Maundy Thursday, emphasized the criticality of acts of friendship as he and Kate Middleton, the Princess who suffered from cancer, waged a life-or-death battle. Britain's King Charles appears during the recording of his audio message for the Royal Maundy Service, which is to take place at Worcester Cathedral on Thursday, March 28, in the 18th Century Room at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain. BBC/Sky/ITV News/Handout via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

His verbal address was beamed at the Royal Maundy Yearly service held at the Worcester Cathedral in England, thereby marking his maiden public delivery since his daughter-in-law revealed her chemotherapy treatment. The princess came clean with her ailment, which had lately held the nation on its feet, suspecting her health for around the last three months.

As cancer treatment was ongoing for Charles at the same time, the Queen would fill in for him with the job of offering Maundy gifts by Queen Camilla’s own grace.

With his recent discharge from the hospital, the King has opted for a reduced public schedule, the royals discovering this gesture as Queen Camilla fills in the shoes of the King during the frontline royal engagements.

Yet, lingering with the upcoming Easter Sunday, on that special day King and Queen would make an appearance at the church service together with the King as it is the Queen’s most prominent public appearance after her diagnosis was announced.

‘The First Lesson’

The day of Maundy Thursday continues to be a holy day which observes the events that were to take place as Easter approaches, as it was mentioned for the first time in the year 600. Holy Thursday commemorated the action of service that Jesus performed by washing his disciples' feet, at the Last Supper.

A statement Charles had recorded with the service is started with "The First Lesson" from John’s Gospel, followed by Charles’s apology that he could not be present physically, but still, he valued the service so much.

He remarked, “It has its origin in the life of Our Lord who knelt before his disciples and, to their great surprise, washed their travel-weary feet. And, as we have just heard, in doing so he deliberately gave to them and to us all an example of how we should serve and care for each other.”

“In this country we are blessed by all the different services that exist for our welfare. But over and above these organizations and their selfless staff, we need and benefit greatly from those who extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in a time of need.”

Reaffirming his coronation pledge to serve with his whole heart, Charles honored recipients of the Maundy money, recognizing their exemplary dedication to community service.

In a ceremonial gesture, Queen Camillawill distribute the Maundy money in two purses—red and white—among 75 men and 75 women, mirroring the King's age.

Notably, Charles’ message, recorded in mid-March, refrained from explicit references to his or Catherine’s health status, focusing instead on the enduring themes of service and camaraderie