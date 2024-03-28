Prince Harry’s legal battle over police protection costs taxpayers over $630,000

Prince Harry’s recent legal battle to overturn a Home Office decision denying him automatic police protection has come at a significant cost to the taxpayer. According to figures revealed through a Freedom of Information request, the total expenses related to fighting two separate judicial review claims lodged by the Duke of Sussex over his security reached an eye-watering $630,000. Prince Harry’s legal battle over police protection hits public pocket. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)(AP)

The case has raised questions about the appropriateness of a member of the Royal family taking legal action against the Government.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The cost breakdown

Counsel fees: More than £180,000 was spent on legal representation.

Government legal department: A hefty £320,000 went toward legal support from the Government.

Court fees: The court proceedings incurred £2,300 in fees.

E-disclosure: Almost £10,000 was spent on electronic disclosure.

ALSO READ| Prince William not interested to see Harry after Kate's cancer, wants to avoid ‘drama,' friends say

Ravec vs Prince Harry

Justice Lane delivered a decisive blow to Prince Harry’s case. In a comprehensive 52-page ruling issued in February, he dismissed the Duke’s claims after a protracted legal battle spanning two and a half years. The crux of the ruling centered on the decision made by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec).

Ravec had withdrawn state-funded security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they stepped back from their royal duties. Instead, they opted to review security needs on a case-by-case basis whenever the couple returned to the UK. Justice Lane found this decision to be neither irrational nor procedurally unfair.

The Duke’s stance, deemed by the court to be “inappropriate” and “formalist,” was that the bodyguards, financed using taxpayer money, should protect the Duke and the Duchess from being photographed by the paparazzi. However, the intended goal of using taxpayers' money for security was not to protect them from a visual capture by the paparazzi.

However, the setback could not discourage him, and his persistence did not call in questions. He has already indicated that he will challenge the verdict which entails that the ongoing legal expenses will be tended to increase.

Just last May, The Duke’s quest to file a different type of a legal challenge was disallowed. If he paid a fee for himself, the Home Office would still “quash and retake” the applicant, and the applicant would not be granted.

ALSO READ| Queen Camilla gives hopeful update on Kate Middleton's health, says Princess is thrilled by…

Prince Harry continues to assert that the withdrawal of guaranteed police protection renders him vulnerable during visits to the UK. He now provides 30 days’ notice for travel plans, allowing each visit to be assessed on its merits.

The Duke’s frustration is evident. When informed of the decision to remove his taxpayer-funded police protection in early 2020, he demanded to know the responsible parties. In correspondence with Sir Mark Sedwill, the then-Cabinet Secretary, he sought answers regarding his vulnerability and risk.