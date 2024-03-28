Prince William not interested to see Harry after Kate's cancer, wants to avoid ‘drama,' friends say

After Kate Middleton announced that she is battling cancer, many reports claimed Prince Harry might see her and Prince William during his UK visit in May. However, friends of William and Kate have said the Prince of Wales is not interested in reuniting with Harry and wishes to stay away from the “drama.” Prince William is not interested to see Prince Harry after Kate's cancer diagnosis, wants to avoid "drama," his friends say (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

“Catherine and William have been very clear they want peace and quiet for them and the kids. A visit from Harry, with all the drama that would bring, would be the opposite of that,” one person told The Daily Beast.

“They have come to terms with the estrangement from Harry, and are content to let sleeping dogs lie,” another friend said.

Royal author Christopher Andersen described William as a “world-class grudge-holder.” Once he has turned his back on you, it’s virtually impossible to get back in William’s good graces. He has never gotten over Megxit, the Sussexes’ confessional Oprah Winfrey interview, or the hurtful things Harry said about him in his memoir Spare,” Andersen said.

He added that Harry has “made several overtures of late—only to be met with stony silence” and that “William simply doesn't have the time or the emotional bandwidth to try and make nice with the brother he believes betrayed not only him but the entire royal family.”

Prince Harry ‘will make efforts’ to see Kate and William

Meanwhile, another royal source has claimed Harry "will make efforts to see Princess Kate and Prince William" when he visits the UK. Harry will likely go to Britain in May 2024 to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

"Given Kate’s cancer diagnosis, Harry will certainly make efforts to see his brother and Kate when he returns to the UK in May,” royal author Tom Quinn said. "If it happens at all it’s to be a very brief carefully choreographed meeting and organised to last a short time so that the brothers can avoid any difficult conversations."

"At the same time Harry knows how it will look if he comes back to the UK and doesn’t see his brother and Kate. It’s going to be a very awkward time,” Quinn told The Mirror.