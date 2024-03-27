Prince Harry will ‘certainly make efforts' to see William and Kate when he returns to UK in May, royal author says

A royal source has claimed Prince Harry "will make efforts to see Princess Kate and Prince William" when he visits the UK in May after the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis announcement. Harry will likely return to Britain in May 2024 to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. Prince Harry will "certainly make efforts" to see William and Kate when he returns to the UK in May, a royal author has said (REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier, AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

‘Harry will certainly make efforts to see his brother and Kate’

"Given Kate’s cancer diagnosis, Harry will certainly make efforts to see his brother and Kate when he returns to the UK in May,” royal author Tom Quinn said. "If it happens at all it’s to be a very brief carefully choreographed meeting and organised to last a short time so that the brothers can avoid any difficult conversations."

"At the same time Harry knows how it will look if he comes back to the UK and doesn’t see his brother and Kate. It’s going to be a very awkward time,” Quinn told The Mirror.

In February this year, Harry came to the UK to visit his father, King Charles III, after his cancer diagnosis. At the time, he was blasted for not meeting William and Kate.

Harry spoke about returning to the UK during an appearance on Good Morning America (GMA). "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him [King Charles] and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that,” he said. "I have got other trips planned that would take me through the UK or back to the UK, so I will stop in and see my family as much as I can."

Harry and Meghan Markle released a statement after Kate’s cancer diagnosis. "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” they said.

Chris Ship, ITV’s royal editor, claimed Harry had "reached out to his brother" after the announcement. "Harry and Meghan have both been in touch with their brother/sister-in-law but did so privately,” Ship said. "It is not clear if that was a phone/video call or some messages of support."