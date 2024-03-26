Kate Middleton's kids must be protected after cancer diagnosis, royal commentator says: 'It's just really frightening'

Commentator Sarah Vine has insisted that Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children must be protected in the aftermath of the princess’ cancer diagnosis. Kate recently announced in a heartbreaking video that she has started preventive chemotherapy to treat her illness. Kate Middleton's kids must be protected after her cancer diagnosis, a royal commentator has said (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP, File)(AP)

Discussing Kate’s announcement, host Bev Turner said on GB News that she was “moved” by the announcement video. She also spoke out about the kind of impact the news could have on the royal children. Bev said that Kate "wanted to tell her children in her own time" and suggested she "didn't want to be pushed into it" despite all the speculations.

"She's got them off for Easter for 2 or 3 weeks now, and she can talk to them and keep them close,” she said.

‘It's just really frightening’

Commentator Sarah Vine agreed, saying it was "quite lucky" that Kate’s kids are "still quite young" as they may have "found out on the internet" before the news was broken at home. "It's very important to try and manage the children, because it's just really frightening knowing that your mother's ill and they will probably have a lot of questions,” Vine said.

Agreeing, host Andrew Pierce said, "And also kids on the playground are cruel, and it's better that it's not exposed to the kids on the playground just yet."

"Yes, they can be absolutely horrible. For quite a long time, my daughter genuinely believed that my husband was a lizard because somebody in the school playground had said to her 'do you know the whole of the British government are all lizards?'” Vine responded. "She told me this recently, that she used to come down in the middle of the night and just check to see that we hadn't turned into lizards."

After Kate’s announcement, Kensington Palace said in a statement, "The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness' message. They are extremely moved by the public's warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time."